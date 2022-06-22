Gomora viewers were not impressed with Moshe Ndiki's acting skills following the latest episode of the Mzansi Magic telenovela

The media personality plays the character of a Gomora High School teacher named Andile Faku but the fans of the show are not feeling the character

The viewers took to social media to let the producers know that they've had enough of Moshe's character because he's acting is the same in every TV show

Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character. The media personality portrays the character of a teacher at Gomora High School named Andile Faku.

Moshe recently joined the third season of the telenovela but the viewers are no longer happy with his acting skills. Moshe was dragged on the timeline following the latest episode of the show.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to let the producers know that Moshe's character is "annoying". Many said Moshe Ndiki can't act because that's how he is in real life. Some alleged that he got the par because of his huge following on social media, reports ZAlebs.

@randy_rsa said:

"What the hell is Moshe Ndiki doing on there? #GomoraMzanzi that guy must stick to Rea Tsotella. He brings the same annoying character to all the shows."

@Regmajor wrote:

"I thought I was having a negative mindset but hai his acting is the same everywhere."

@Luu31171496 commented:

"Moshe Ndiki is the most annoying character on Gomora."

@Yeezy_Dizzle said:

"Yhuuu, Moshe can’t act!"

@IristilaMi added:

"Eish. He's overdoing things, don't know how he got that job."

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashes Gomora set

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level. The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character named Melusi in person. Moshe captured the hilarious moment on camera.

The star took to social media to post the video of the hilarious moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him.

Melusi was filming the bedroom scene when Moshe came in to drag him in person. Moshe caption his funny Instagram clip:

"I couldn’t let it go, I had to tell him face to face," he said.

