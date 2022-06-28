Media personality Sol Phenduka has opened up about how some people in Mzansi undermine him and think that he's just a podcaster

The Podcast and Chill co-host took to his timeline to react to a fan who praised his DJing skills after he played a killer set

The star, who has joined Kaya FM, thanked the tweep and complained that others think he's now a DJ because of the exposure he got from the popular podcast

Sol Phenduka has reacted to social media users who undermine his contribution in the Mzansi entertainment space. The Podcast and Chill co-host shared that many people only think that he's just a podcaster.

'Podcast and Chill’s Sol Phenduka opened up about how SA undermines his contribution in the entertainment space. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

The star trended on the timeline recently after it was announced that he has joined Kaya FM. Some people claimed that he used the podcast to revive his radio career.

When a fan took to Twitter to praise him for his DJing skills, the media personality shared that some people accused him of DJing for money. Sol Phenduka replied to the tweep:

"Thank you! Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster. Someone last week said I’m just an influencer who is now a DJ just for money."

TshisaLIVE reports that Sol began his journey as an intern at YFM. Apart from the Podcast and Chill gig, he has worked on 5FM's breakfast show with DJ Fresh and has now bagged the Kaya FM gig.

Peeps took to Sol's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share that they've been following his career since 2014.

@Vikinqindi said:

"Same bro, I've been a fan of his work since 2014,I was introduced to @Solphendukaa through the 'Joy' remix by The Soil and of course Sol, I was like 'who is this guy!'?"

@silo_hr commented:

"Lol. People generally take time to get it. Whatever it is. I rate you're killing it bro. Nobody can do it like you. Keep doing your thing, bhuti wami."

@Balsam_Griffin wrote:

"Forgive people for not knowing you, don't feel bad about it either... Keep moving."

@LadyMonzokie added:

"It's your season my brother and many won't understand,but the thing is God and your ancestors have prepared it for you and I loved the fact that even your friend/Boss MacG do understand it Keep on shining king of Puns, aka Igwee, we as chillers we love u big time."

Nota Baloyi fuming after Sol Phenduka accepts Kaya FM gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

