Pitch Black Afro is said to be having the time of his life behind bars at the Leeuwkop Prison

The Kwaito rapper was arrested for culpable homicide in the killing of his wife Catherine Modisane

He is spending his 10-year sentence, which was suspended for five, rehabilitating and performing at concerts

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Rapper Pitch Black Afro is sticking to his love for music and using that to keep himself busy behind bars.

Pitch Black Afro recently performed at a gender-based violence concert in prison. Image: @NgoveniSbu

Source: Twitter

This is what Pitch Black Afro has been doing in prison

According to ZiMoja, Pitch Black Afro, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, recently performed at a drug addiction and gender-based violence (GBV) concert a few days ago. It was reported that he shone during the concert, seeing that he had acquired fame before he was sentenced.

The Kwaito rapper also dedicates his time to helping other inmates develop rap skills and teaches them the basics.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The rapper is also not dismayed as he is in high spirits and making the most while locked up.

Relationship with the other inmates

It is believed that the other inmates get along with the public figure and learn much from him where music is concerned.

Pitch Black Afro is reportedly not letting the situation he is in deter him from the love he has for music. Seeing that he is reportedly active in giving talks and uplifting the other prisoners.

A source told the news blog:

"He is really making a difference inside."

Rumours of Pitch Black's early release debunked

False rumours of his release spread across social media. It was reported that he received a 'presidential pardon', but that turned out to be incorrect.

Pitch Black Afro is serving ten years in prison, with five years suspended. His late wife, Catherine Modisane, was killed in 2018, and he was found guilty of the murder.

Cop in the Senzo Meyiwa case says he got sick at the witness box

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sgt Thabo Mosia, the crime scene expert at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, said his health has suffered because of the witness box.

Mosia said the trial took a toll on his health, saying he has a chronic illness and travelling to and from the court is not making his life easier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News