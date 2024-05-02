Controversial author Jackie Phamotse reportedly got married while under house arrest following her defamation case

The news, shared on social media, surprised many, with some questioning how she managed the marriage while on house arrest

Despite the confusion, social media users congratulated her and commented on her apparent happiness

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse is allegedly off the market. Jackie tied the knot a few weeks after she was sentenced to house arrest following her defamation case against businesswoman and former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo.

Jackie Phamotse recently got married, despite being under house arrest. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images and Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Phamotse ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for outspoken author and media personality Jackie Phamotse. Jackie has been trending for all the wrong reasons following her sentencing.

The news of the I Tweet What I Like So Sue Me author's marriage was shared on the micro-blogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post showed Jackie rocking a doek and a shawl alongside a caption that read:

"Jackie Phamotse is off the market. Married. Congratulations ..❤"

Mzansi reacts to news of Jackie Phamotse's marriage

Social media users seemed confused after the news of Jackie Phamotse's marriage broke. Many asked how she was going to go about the marriage if she was still under house arrest.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"House arrest is doing wonders for her, congratulations Jackie. Love looks great on you!"

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Thina ke we love marriage, congratulations to her we wish her ulonwabo lonke emhlabeni."

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Married while on house arrest "

@ronaldanele said:

"Isn't she on a house arrest... anyways congrats indoor marriages slap"

@theHirohito wrote:

"But she's like getting married and doing everything inside the house right??"

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Atleast, that other celebrity gogo will stop harassing her."

Jackie Phamotse reveals she lost her unborn baby after food poisoning

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse feared for her life after surviving food poisoning. The outspoken media personality is always in the news for her opinions on different societal matters.

Phamotse recently revealed what she has been going through behind closed doors during a candid interview.

