The court has finally decided Jackie Phamotse's fate on the defamation case against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

The controversial author was reportedly handed two years of house arrest for her comments about the Kumalos

Mzansi were pleased about Jackie's judgement, where many wanted her to pay for her statements

Jackie Phamotse faces two years of house arrest for her defamation case. Images: Jackie Phamotse

Source: Facebook

Jackie Phamotse made her way to the Randburg Magistrates Court to learn her fate regarding her ongoing defamation case. The controversial author was since handed charges of criminal defamation, crimen injuria and contempt of court for her allegations against the Kumalos.

Jackie Phamotse learns her fate on defamation case

In the years-long defamation case between Jackie Phamotse and power couple, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, it appears the case has finally been put to rest.

In several Twitter (X) posts by Nompilo_nz, the journalist reveals that Jackie was slapped with two years of house arrest on charges of criminal defamation, crimen injuria and contempt of court.

Moreover, Phamotse is expected to either pay a R12K fine on one count or serve four months imprisonment. On another count, she faces an R18K fine or six months in jail.

Meanwhile, according to Eyewitness News, Pamotse's lawyer reportedly asked for a non-custodial sentence.

The lawyer is said to have argued that the case has equally affected their client as much as the Kumalos and that her criminal record was punishment enough.

Mzansi reacts to Jackie Phamotse saga

Netizens believe that justice needs to be served and that Jackie has to face the music:

Hlomza_ZA argued:

"If you don't have money, don't go provoking people above your level. She should know better."

ATswanaGoddess posted:

"She must wear those jumpsuits Trompies wore."

lesofthelight said:

"I want Jackie Phamotse to wear orange overalls. I want an example of real consequences for people who tell harmful lies about others for clout with impunity."

mattymore wrote:

"How many times has she lied? Only a long jail sentence can rehabilitate rubbish."

tibiniza suspected:

"Five Years. I suspect she will receive a suspended sentence, be fined and be told to apologise."

Source: Briefly News