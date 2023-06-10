The South Gauteng High Court sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his friend's niece

The parolee was found guilty of other charges, including abduction, obstruction, and defeating the ends of justice

South Africans were disturbed by the horrific murder, and many were shocked that the violent criminal was initially freed by the Correctional Services

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Mokibe was handed a life sentence by the South Gauteng High Court for murdering a 12-year-old girl on February 15, 2022.

The 39-year-old parolee was convicted of abduction, sexual assault, murder, and defeating the administration of justice.

According to TimesLIVE, Mokibe killed his friend's niece because he has feelings for the girl's mother. He lured Mathlogonolo Maditse to the bushes after school by telling her that her family went there to pray.

Mokibe brutally murders 12-year-old in Dube Johannesburg

Based on Mokibe's plea statement, the tween followed him from her school in Dobsonville because she trusted him as his uncle's friend.

When they arrived at the bushes in Dube, Mokibe assaulted Maditse and strangled her, reported TheSouthAfrican.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mokibe waited for some to ensure that Maditse was dead and hid her body with reeds.

Mjonondwane added that the parolee fled the scene to go meet up with his friend, where he indulged in alcohol and drugs.

Parolee Jacob Mokibe arrested at the Jabulani Hospital

She further said that Mokibe fell ill from abusing the substances, which led to his hospitalisation at the Jabulani Hospital.

Mokibe was arrested at the hospital for breaking his parole conditions. Then he confessed to the murder and led the police to Maditse's hidden body a month after the incident.

SA citizens believe a life sentence is not sufficient justice

Lunga Moticoe said:

"We're living with sick animals he should get the same approach death, not going back to eat free food. The little girl cannot open her eyes anymore, I'm disgusted by our justice system."

Rica S'ga mentioned:

"And you will find that friend supported him when he was released from prison."

KingMe Khathithi asked:

"Can the family sue department of Correctional Service?"

Kevin Knipe wrote:

"Anarchy in SA is normal and will not be tolerated no more. We had enough we have to change something."

Ajith Kumar added:

"What's new, we live under a lawless ANC society."

