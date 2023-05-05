Three brothers from KZN have been handed hefty sentences for killing a man and siccing a pack of dogs on party guests

The men were handed life sentences for fatally attacking a man and additional two years each for seven guests attacked by dogs

While South Africans welcomed the harsh sentences, others were taken aback by the brutality of the attack

KWAZULU-NATAL - Three brothers from KwaZulu-Natal have been slapped with life sentences after they unleashed a pack of dogs on party guests and killed a man.

The men, Minenhle, Philani and Mphilonhle Gabela, allegedly asked the homeowner in Enhlalakahle Township if they could clean up after his function in May 2021.

KZN brothers sic dogs on partygoers, attack 1 man

An argument broke out with one of the party guests and the brothers were chased away.

The men returned to the house with a pack of dogs, sicced them and the guests and assaulted another with weapons. The man died from injuries in the assault while the dogs attacked other guests, EastCoastRadio reported.

Killer KZN brother handed lengthy sentences

The police launched a manhunt after the attack and the brothers were arrested the following day.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that the brothers were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and two years for each of the seven guests the dog attacked, SABC News reported.

Radisson-Kara said:

"The NPA welcomes the successful prosecution and we trust that the sentence will have necessary deterrent effects on like-minded people.”

South Africans are shocked by the brutality of the KZN brother's crimes

Below are some comments:

Mondli Vilakazi exclaimed:

"What were these guys thinking, that's cruelty and one of the crimes liked apartheid police, no they are wrong."

Tisetso Mdluli said:

"The system is starting to work now. We welcome the sentencing."

Henry Gireya Banda questioned:

"What is wrong with South Africa."

Edzayi Kupakuwana commented:

"Yoh, that was an evil thing to do. How could a normal person do such an evil deed? I can imagine the trauma and damage they caused to a fellow being."

Wetsi Moloi

"That's good we don't need those hooligans in our communities."

Ntombi Sikhakhane said:

"Good news "

