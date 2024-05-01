The Zulu King Misizulu ka Zwelethini is expected to marry a third wife after relations between him and his second wife went downhill.

It's alleged that Misuzulu and his new wife met while she was employed at Nedbank and have been together for two years

South Africans had mixed reactions to his expected marriage, as some slammed him for taking many wives

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Mzansi is displeased that Misuzulu is getting married again. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – Zulu king Misuzulu ka Zwelethini has found love for the third time and is expected to take a third wife.

Misuzulu to marry again

Scrolla.Africa reported that Misuzulu is allegedly going to marry Nomzamo Myeni, whom he met while she was still employed with Nedbank in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal. She then reportedly got a job in Misuzulu's office, and the two have been together for two years.

During a royal meeting, the Zulu Royal Family's spokesperson and Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi reportedly announced the union. It's believed there is tension between the king and his second wife. Ntokozo KaMayisela-Zulu.

South Africans not impressed

Netizens on @ZANewsFlash's tweet were not pleased that Misuzulu was taking another wife.

Not a Peace Officer asked:

"How does polygamy help his people who need him now more than ever? He should focus on making KwaZulu-Natal a prosperous province in the country, especially in areas where they built on the Ingonyama Trust land."

Do Something Today said:

"Our taxes are being abused."

Bryan asked:

"What has he done notably for the people from the first day he became king?"

Kakapa said:

"And our taxes are supposed to cater for such rubbish."

Mrena said:

"He may marry as many as he wants, but us footing his bill is utter rubbish."

Misuzulu criticises ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu slammed Siboniso Duma for his actions.

Duma grabbed Buthelezi's mic during an event commemorating King Cetshwayo's death and said his actions were an assault on the Zulu nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News