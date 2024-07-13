The ANC in Limpopo defended its deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani, amid allegations

Despite accusations and a leaked affidavit implicating her in seeking a payout from the bank, the ANC insists on waiting for new evidence or charges before taking action

The NPA is investigating the leaked affidavit, intensifying public scrutiny on Radzilani and others involved

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says there is still no basis for pursuing the step-aside clause against its deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani. Image: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

Following the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has defended its deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani.

According to the provincial leadership, there is no basis to invoke the party’s step-aside clause despite accusations of her involvement.

See the post on X below:

Radzilani, who served as the mayor of Vhembe during the period in question, is alleged to have received R300,000 for her investment in the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

A leaked affidavit from the disgraced former chair of VBS, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, claims that Radzilani sought a "Christmas" payout amounting to R1.5 million.

Matodzi is not going down alone

Matodzi, sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the bank's collapse, implicated several high-profile individuals in the conspiracy and graft that led to the bank's insolvency.

Despite these serious allegations, Radzilani has since been appointed to a position in the Limpopo government.

However, according to EWN, the ANC in Limpopo argued that no action is required without formal charges.

Limpopo ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka emphasised the party’s stance,

"No law enforcement agencies have charged the deputy chair and the MEC of Social Development, and therefore, there is absolutely nothing we can do at this stage.

"As far as the organisation is concerned unless new information comes to light, which will then propel the PEC [provincial executive committee] to change its initial stance as far as the matter is concerned."

NPA worried about the leaked affidavit

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned the leaking of Matodzi's affidavit and confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

This affidavit has intensified public scrutiny of Radzilani and others implicated in the VBS saga.

As the investigation continues, the ANC’s provincial leadership insists that any decision to act against Radzilani will be based on new evidence or formal charges.

In the meantime, the spotlight remains on the actions and decisions of key political figures involved in one of South Africa’s most significant banking scandals.

Former national treasury Director-General denies receiving bribes from former VBS bank chairman

Briefly News reported that the former director-general of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, flatly denied that the convicted VBS Bank chairman bribed him.

He spoke after Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the looting of the VBS Bank.

South Africans refused to believe him, not even when he asserted that he did his best to prevent further looting.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News