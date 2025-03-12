Joslin Smith's Grade One teacher revealed to the court during her disappearance trial that her mother, Kelly, made a stunning confession

She alleged that Kelly told her that a man from West Africa called her and told her that Joslin was in a boat to West Africa

This was a few days after Joslin disappeared, and the teacher asked her if she had told the police, but Kelly feared the community

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Joslin Smith's teacher said Kelly told her where her child could be. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

SALDANHA BAY — As Joslin Smith's disappearance trial continues in Saldanha Bay on 12 March 2024, her grade one teacher made a stunning revelation. She said that Kelly, Joslin's mother, confided in her that Joslin was on her way to West Africa.

What did Joslin's teacher say?

Joslin's teacher, Edna Maart, testified on the eighth day of the trial, which began on 3 March. The trial commenced a little over a year after Joslin disappeared from her home in Diazville, Saldanha Bay. Despite an extensive search, she was not found. Kelly, Joslin's mother, Jacquin Appollis, her partner, and Steveno van Rhyn are in the docks facing kidnapping and human trafficking charges. They have been in custody since they were arrested in March last year.

Maart said that she joined the community to search for Joslin on 23 February. While she stopped at a petrol station to pour petrol, Kelly slid into the car and confided in the tacher. She said she had something confidential to say. Maart reveled that a nigerian man called her and said her child was on a boat in a container en route to West Africa.

Shocked, Maart asked her if she had told the South African Police Service this information, but she replied that she was scared the community would retaliate. She emphasised that Appollis was not guilty.

Kelly Smith allegedly knew where her child may be. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the trial

One of the suspects, Lourentia Lombaard, turned state witness in October 2024, a few months before the trial began

Kelly admitted during trial proceedings to being high on drugs the day her daughter disappeared

One of the police officers who was the first on the scene doubted the truthfulness of the three suspects when he testified on 10 March after one of them led the cops through a dead end

Kelly's former employee said the next day that Kelly was a good parent and had a good relationship with her children, and her testimony made Kelly break down

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page were angry and deeply emotionally stirred.

Ligenge Myaba said:

"This child suffered. Imagine being in a container for such a distance, no eating, no toilet. Just trauma. This is a very cruel and heartless mother."

Reiner Taute said:

"I don't know the full story, but I can't imagine knowing my child is in a container."

Mane Zee said:

"We need her back. The government should mobilise resources the same way they did when Bester was abroad."

Jaco Fernando said:

"I think Boeta is the main culprit in this case."

Moses Xokiyane said:

"This is so painful for the poor child. This will haunt them for the rest of the lives."

Social worker says Kelly made violent threats

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a social worker who testified during the trial proceedings revealed that Kelly has violent tendencies. She said that she threatened her grandmother and her son.

The social worker said Kelly's grandmother called the Department of Social Development in 2016 and said Kelly threatened to stab her and her son. She later kicked her out of her house.

Source: Briefly News