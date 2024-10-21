Joslin Smith: The State Withdraws Case Against Lourentia Lombard, Who Turns State Witness
- The State has withdrawn its case against Lourentia Lombaard, who was arrested as the fourth suspect in Joslin Smith's disappearance case
- Joslin disappeared in early February 2024 from her home in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape
- Her mother, Kelly, and her boyfriend are among those who have been arrested for the crime and have since been in custody
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — The State has withdrawn its case against Lourentia Lombaard, the fourth accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith, who turned state witness.
Lombaard turns state witness
According to eNCA, Lombaard appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on 21 October, months after she was arrested for Joslin's disappearance. The court wants answers from Joslin's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Joslin was with Appollis in the house when she disappeared. They were arrested despite both claiming not to be involved in the crime. The State announced its readiness to begin pre-trial proceedings on 31 January at the Western Cape High Court.
What you need to know about Joslin Smith
- Jacquin Appolis, Kelly Smith's boyfriend, claimed he had nothing to do with Joslin's disappearance
- The South African Police Service rescued Kelly and Appollis after the community wanted to assault them for their alleged involvement In Joslin's disappearance
- However, both were arrested for her disappearance, have been denied bail and have remained in custody since their arrest
South Africans are not satisfied
Netizens on Facebook were visibly upset that the State hasn't made any progress in the case.
Thato Nkosi said:
"The NPA loves grandstanding and to please the public, knowing very well that they do not have a strong case."
Katlego Rasebotsa said:
"We need a clear explanation here, because as we speak the child is still missing."
John Nkhumise said:
"This means the girl is gone."
Kelly smith pregnant
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Smith showed a baby bump during her recent court appearance.
Smith has been accused of being involved in the child's disappearance, and the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that she is pregnant.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za