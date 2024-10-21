Global site navigation

Joslin Smith: The State Withdraws Case Against Lourentia Lombard, Who Turns State Witness
by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The State has withdrawn its case against Lourentia Lombaard, who was arrested as the fourth suspect in Joslin Smith's disappearance case
  • Joslin disappeared in early February 2024 from her home in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape
  • Her mother, Kelly, and her boyfriend are among those who have been arrested for the crime and have since been in custody

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The state dropped its case against Lourentia Lombaard, accused of being involved in Joslin Smith's disappearance
Joslin smith disappearance-accused Lourentia Lombaard is now a state witness. Image: Theo Jephta/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — The State has withdrawn its case against Lourentia Lombaard, the fourth accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith, who turned state witness.

Lombaard turns state witness

According to eNCA, Lombaard appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on 21 October, months after she was arrested for Joslin's disappearance. The court wants answers from Joslin's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis.

Joslin was with Appollis in the house when she disappeared. They were arrested despite both claiming not to be involved in the crime. The State announced its readiness to begin pre-trial proceedings on 31 January at the Western Cape High Court.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith

South Africans are not satisfied

Netizens on Facebook were visibly upset that the State hasn't made any progress in the case.

Thato Nkosi said:

"The NPA loves grandstanding and to please the public, knowing very well that they do not have a strong case."

Katlego Rasebotsa said:

"We need a clear explanation here, because as we speak the child is still missing."

John Nkhumise said:

"This means the girl is gone."

Kelly smith pregnant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Smith showed a baby bump during her recent court appearance.

Smith has been accused of being involved in the child's disappearance, and the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that she is pregnant.

