Four suspects who were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith appeared in court on 7 March

One of the suspects included her mother, Kelly, and her boyfriend, and their case was postponed as they did not have legal representatives

South Africans were beyond furious as they discovered that Joslin's mother stood accused of her own child's disappearance

WESTERN CAPE – Four suspects arrested for Joslin Smith's disappearance appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday, 7 March. The suspects included her mother, Kelly and her boyfriend, Jacquen Appolis. South Africans were filled with wrath.

Case against four suspects postponed

According to IOL, the four suspects included Joslin's mother, Kelly, Jacquin, Steveno Van Rhyn and the alleged Sangoma, Phumza Sigaqa. They are charged with trafficking in persons and kidnapping and have applied for legal bail. The case has been postponed to 13 March.

Netizens furious that Kelly was allegedly involved

Netizens on Facebook were livid that the mother was among those arrested.

Aaliyah Thayab said:

"She surely does not deserve the title of mother for doing such an evil thing to this innocent baby, whom she was supposed to trust and feel safe with."

Hajiera Isaacs said:

"I knew it. There were too many red flags, sitting and smiling in Spur whilst your child is missing, saying you and your boyfriend were clean for a week from tik."

Trac Anne Joseph said:

"They never expected this big outcry."

Leanne Trim said:

"I hope justice prevails."

Znele Khena asked:

"Where's the baby?"

