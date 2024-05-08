Saweetie's boyfriend timeline: A detailed look at her dating history

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, known professionally as Saweetie, is an American rapper and actress. She is best known for her hit tracks My Type and Best Friend. But besides her illustrious career, Quiava gained notoriety for dating hip-hop star Quavo. The once-considered power couple broke up after three years, and she moved on to a new relationship. So, who is Saweetie's boyfriend?

Saweetie at the 2023 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party (L). The rapper during the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: David Livingston, John Nacion via Getty Images (modified by author)

Saweetie began writing music at age 13 and released her debut single, Icy Grl, in 2017. Some of Quiava’s accolades include BET Hip Hop and MTV Video Music Awards. With this popularity, most of her fans are curious about who won the star’s heart off-stage. Here is a glimpse of Saweetie’s dating history.

Saweetie's profile summary

Full name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper Famous as Saweetie Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Santa Clara, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Southern California Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Trinidad Valentin and Johnny Harper Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, actress Years active 2016-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Saweetie?

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper (aged 30 as of 2023) was born on 2 July 1993 in Santa Clara, California, USA.

Rapper Saweetie during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre. Photo: Axelle

Who is Saweetie’s boyfriend?

The High Maintenance star has previously been linked to several famous faces in the entertainment industry. Below is a comprehensive list of the men Saweetie has reportedly dated in the past.

1. YG

Rapper YG during a match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2021. Photo: Ronald Martinez

In April 2023, Saweetie was rumoured to be dating American hip-hop star YG after they were spotted hanging out at the Coachella Festival.

According to photos posted by The Shade Room in May, the duo got cosy during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

However, neither party confirmed these dating speculations. In January 2024, TMZ reported that YG and Saweetie had amicably parted ways to focus more on their careers.

2. Jack Harlow

Saweetie and Jack Harlow at the 2021 BET Awards 2021 (L). Quiava during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023 (R). Photo: Johnny Nunez, Axelle via Getty Images (modified by author)

Rumours of Jack Harlow and Saweetie's relationship started after their flirty red-carpet interaction at the 2021 BET Awards went viral.

Jack was previously featured on Saweetie's remix for her song, Tap In. Fans were excited about the possible romance, but there was no confirmation that the two hip-hop stars ever dated.

3. Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo at the Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans preseason opener game in 2019. Photo: Paras Griffin

Quavo began dating Saweetie in September 2018 after he slid into her DMs. In 2020, she shared intricate details about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE.

I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush.

The rappers often graced events together and showed each other affection through lavish gifts. In 2020, Diamonté gifted Quavo a luxurious watch while he bought her a brand new Bentley.

Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

In March 2021, Saweetie tweeted that she was no longer in a relationship with Quavo. Sharing snippets of what caused the breakup, she wrote:

I am single. I have endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents do not have band-aid scars, and the love is not real when intimacy is given to other women.

The 30-year-old rapper also added that she was ready for a new chapter in her life after the split.

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. I am excited about this new chapter of elevation.

In response, Saweetie’s ex-boyfriend, Quavo, tweeted:

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.

Are Quavo and Saweetie back together?

Speculations began that the pair had rekindled their relationship five months after their split. However, Saweetie confirmed this as false.

4. Justin Combs

Justin Combs during a match between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Photo: Rob Carr

The rapper began dating Justin, the son of music mogul Diddy, in 2016. Even though it is unclear when the duo broke up, it is alleged that Quiava’s 2018 single B.AN. was about Combs leaving her for another woman.

5. Keith Powers

Keith Powers at the 55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch in 2024. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Saweetie reportedly dated talented actor Keith Powers for four years, ending their relationship in 2014. Though the two have never talked about their relationship in detail, Powers revealed the reason for their split in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, saying:

I was in a relationship for four years, from 18 to 22. We separated because it was just too toxic.

Who is Saweetie in a relationship with?

Diamonté appears to be single currently. Although she was also previously rumoured to be dating Lil Baby, James Harden, and Damson Idris, these speculations proved inaccurate.

Saweetie’s career

The hip-hop star debuted her career in 2016, posting clips of her freestyle on Instagram. Since then, she has released several hit songs, including:

Hey, Mickey! (2016)

(2016) Pissed (2018)

(2018) Up Now (2018)

(2018) Emotional (2019)

(2019) Sway With Me (2020)

(2020) Fast (2021)

(2021) Baby Boo (2022)

(2022) Do It For The Bay (2024)

Saweetie during the Premiere Of Peacock's Bel-Air Season 2 at NeueHouse Hollywood in 2023. Photo: Amy Sussman

What is Saweetie’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Quiava’s net worth to be $4 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 8-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Since her rise to fame, there has been increasing curiosity about who Saweetie’s boyfriend is. The music artist has been involved in several high-profile relationships. However, she is currently single and focused on her musical endeavours.

