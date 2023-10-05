Personal life of Young Jeezy's wife: What is she doing after the divorce?

Young Jeezy's wife, Jeannie Mai, is an American television host known for hosting The Real and How Do I Look? She tied the knot with the Atlanta rapper in early 2021, but he shocked fans when he filed for divorce two years after their wedding. What led to their split, and how is Jeannie coping?

Young Jeezy is Jeannie Mai's second husband. She was married to actor Freddy Harteis for ten years. Before meeting Jeannie, the rapper had never tied the knot, but he had three children from previous relationships.

Jeannie Mai's profile summary and bio

Full name Jeannie Camtu Mai Date of birth 4 January 1979 Age 44 years old in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth San Jose, California, United States Residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Vietnamese-Chinese Religion Christian Height 5 feet 3.5 inches (1.61 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Separated Ex-husband Rapper Young Jeezy (m. 2021, s. 2023), Freddy Harteis (2007 to 2018) Children One, daughter Monaco Parents Olivia Mai Siblings Daniel and Dennis Mai Education De Anza College (Communications) Profession Television host, stylist Social media Instagram X(Twitter) Facebook

Who is Young Jeezy's wife, Jeannie Mai?

Jeannie Mai is an American talk show host and stylist. She began her career as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics in San Jose. She started auditioning for local TV networks in 2003 with self-written scripts and landed a co-hosting role on Stir TV.

As a host, Mai has worked with networks like the USA Network, Style Network, and NBC. She gained prominence for hosting the makeover show How Do I Look? and the daytime talk show program The Real. She was a celebrity contestant on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars but had to withdraw due to health issues.

She hosts America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, a cooking competition show that premiered on Amazon Freevee in December 2022. She is also set to co-host the new CBS game show Raid the Cage alongside Damon Wayans Jr from 13 October 2023.

Jeannie Mai's net worth

Young Jeezy's soon-to-be ex-wife has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023. The My President hitmaker is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Jeannie Mai's age and ethnicity

The talk show host was born on 4 January 1979 in San Jose, California, United States. She is 44 years old as of 2023. Her father is Vietnamese, while her mother is Chinese.

Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's marriage

Jeezy and Jeannie started dating in late 2018 after meeting on the set of The Real, where the rapper appeared as a guest. They kept their relationship low-key until August 2019, when they attended the SnoBall Gala holding hands.

The former couple got engaged in April 2020 at their home in Los Angeles. Jeezy had planned to propose during a trip to Vietnam, but the Covid-19 pandemic hindered the travel. Their wedding was held in April 2021 at their home in Atlanta.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January 2022. Rapper Young Jeezy filed for divorce at a Fulton County courthouse in September 2023.

Mai was married to her first husband, actor and producer Freddy Harteis, from 2007 to 2018. The Real host did not have any children with Freddy.

Why did Jeezy leave his wife?

In the court filings, the Atlanta rapper revealed that the marriage was irretrievably broken and that there was no hope for reconciliation. ET reported that Jeannie and Jeezy had different views on certain family values and expectations, contributing to their split.

What is Jeannie Mai doing after her divorce?

According to Page Six, Jeannie is devastated by the pending divorce and remains hopeful that her family can be one solid unit again. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement in 2021. Jeezy is also seeking joint legal custody of their daughter Monaco.

Jeezy's ex-wife's Instagram account, @thejeanniemai, has unusually been inactive since the divorce announcement. The last Jeannie Mai pictures were uploaded on 13 September 2023.

Does Young Jeezy have kids?

Rapper Young Jeezy is a father of four. He shares son Jadarius Jenkins (b. July 1996) with his ex-girlfriend, Tenesha Dykes. He welcomed daughter Amra Nor Jenkins in 2014 with his ex-fiancé Mahi Gebregiorgis.

Jeezy's son Shyheim Jenkins (b. August 1995) has mainly stayed out of the spotlight, and it is unclear who his mother is. The rapper's lastborn is daughter Monaco, who he shares with his ex-wife Jeannie Mai.

Young Jeezy's wife, Jeannie Mai, may be unlucky at relationships, but she has built a successful television career. She has yet to comment on her ongoing divorce from the rapper publicly.

