Marjorie Harvey's ex-husbands: Who has Steve Harvey's wife dated before?

Marjorie Harvey is known for her stylish and outlandish trips worldwide alongside her husband. Looking at her glamorous life, it is hard to believe that the socialite was married to a drug lord. Read on to find out more about her ex-boyfriends.

The celebrity wife at the official launch of Worldly by her son Jason at Magic City on 23 March 2022. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Marjorie Harvey was recently rumoured to be cheating on her husband. The couple have since denied the allegations, but the gossip had people looking into her past marriages. How many husbands did Marjorie have?

Marjorie Harvey's profile and bio summary

Full name Marjorie Elaine Harvey Date of birth 10 October 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 172 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Husband Steve Harvey Ex-husbands Jim Townsend Darnell Woods Children 7 Parents Doris Bridges James Bridges Profession Entrepreneur Clothing designer Social media Instagram Known for Being Steve Harvey's wife

How old is Marjorie Harvey?

She is 58 as of September 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 10 October 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, to Doris and James Bridges. She has a brother, but there is no information available about him.

Who was Marjorie Harvey married to before?

The Tennessee native had been married twice before meeting American comedian Steve Harvey. The pair met in 1990 at a comedy club in Memphis and dated for a few weeks before going their separate ways.

Over 10 years later, in 2005, they reunited after Steve's second marriage ended. The third time was the charm for both, as the Family Feud host married Bridges in 2007.

Steve and his wife at a gala in 2014. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Although she is best known for being the celebrity wife of the comedian, the founder of Lady Loves Couture's past marriages have made tabloid headlines. These are Marjorie Bridges Woods' ex-husbands.

Jim Townsend

Marjorie Harvey's first husband was Jim Townsend, and they were married in the 1990s. They have two children, a daughter, Morgan, and a son, Jason, who Steve legally adopted after they wed.

According to reports, Townsend was a drug lord who ran a major smuggling ring that moved hundreds of kilos of narcotics between Houston and Memphis. He was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment after getting caught trying to purchase large quantities of cocaine.

Jim Townsend shared these photos with his wife as a teaser for his memoir. Photo: @jim.l.townsend (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

At his incarceration, his wife was pregnant with their second child, Jason, and their daughter was five. Townsend alleged in an interview that the FBI had substantial evidence against his wife, which led him to make a deal with the feds to prevent her from being indicted.

After 26 years in prison, Jim was pardoned by former president Barack Obama in 2017. In 2023, he released his memoir Snakes in the Garden, which he started writing while imprisoned. In his book, he details his marriage, past exploits, and relationship with his children.

The 58-year-old divorced Jim less than five years into his sentence and married her second husband, Donnell Woods.

Jim Townsends' children, Jason and Morgan. Photo: Paras Griffin and Eric McCandless (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Donnell Woods

Marjorie Harvey's husband, Donnell Woods, is also a drug kingpin and, allegedly, Jim Townsend's distant cousin. She married him in the early 2000s, but their marriage was short-lived.

Woods was reportedly arrested, but details of his sentence have not been made public. Unlike Townsend, Donnell has not disclosed details about his marriage to the philanthropist.

Who did Marjorie Harvey have kids with?

The 58-year-old has three biological children from her first two marriages to Jim Townsend and Donnell Woods.

Lori at the 2023 Essence Wellness House on 26 March 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lori Harvey's biological father?

Donnell Woods fathered the model in 1997, but the two do not have a relationship. Lori is better known as Steve's stepdaughter after he adopted her following his marriage to her mother in 2007.

Marjorie Harvey's previous husbands were ringleaders in drug smuggling rings and have been imprisoned. Donnell Woods remains incarcerated, while Jim Townsend received an 11th-hour pardon in 2017 and has released a tell-all book.

