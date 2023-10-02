Marjorie Harvey's ex-husbands: Who has Steve Harvey's wife dated before?
Marjorie Harvey is known for her stylish and outlandish trips worldwide alongside her husband. Looking at her glamorous life, it is hard to believe that the socialite was married to a drug lord. Read on to find out more about her ex-boyfriends.
Marjorie Harvey was recently rumoured to be cheating on her husband. The couple have since denied the allegations, but the gossip had people looking into her past marriages. How many husbands did Marjorie have?
Marjorie Harvey's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Marjorie Elaine Harvey
|Date of birth
|10 October 1964
|Age
|58 years old (as of 2023)
|Birth sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America
|Current residence
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Height in feet
|5'8''
|Height in centimetres
|172
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Gender
|Female
|Orientation
|Heterosexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Steve Harvey
|Ex-husbands
|Jim TownsendDarnell Woods
|Children
|7
|Parents
|Doris BridgesJames Bridges
|Profession
|EntrepreneurClothing designer
|Social media
|Known for
|Being Steve Harvey's wife
How old is Marjorie Harvey?
She is 58 as of September 2023. The celebrity wife was born on 10 October 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, to Doris and James Bridges. She has a brother, but there is no information available about him.
Who was Marjorie Harvey married to before?
The Tennessee native had been married twice before meeting American comedian Steve Harvey. The pair met in 1990 at a comedy club in Memphis and dated for a few weeks before going their separate ways.
Over 10 years later, in 2005, they reunited after Steve's second marriage ended. The third time was the charm for both, as the Family Feud host married Bridges in 2007.
Although she is best known for being the celebrity wife of the comedian, the founder of Lady Loves Couture's past marriages have made tabloid headlines. These are Marjorie Bridges Woods' ex-husbands.
Jim Townsend
Marjorie Harvey's first husband was Jim Townsend, and they were married in the 1990s. They have two children, a daughter, Morgan, and a son, Jason, who Steve legally adopted after they wed.
According to reports, Townsend was a drug lord who ran a major smuggling ring that moved hundreds of kilos of narcotics between Houston and Memphis. He was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment after getting caught trying to purchase large quantities of cocaine.
At his incarceration, his wife was pregnant with their second child, Jason, and their daughter was five. Townsend alleged in an interview that the FBI had substantial evidence against his wife, which led him to make a deal with the feds to prevent her from being indicted.
After 26 years in prison, Jim was pardoned by former president Barack Obama in 2017. In 2023, he released his memoir Snakes in the Garden, which he started writing while imprisoned. In his book, he details his marriage, past exploits, and relationship with his children.
The 58-year-old divorced Jim less than five years into his sentence and married her second husband, Donnell Woods.
Donnell Woods
Marjorie Harvey's husband, Donnell Woods, is also a drug kingpin and, allegedly, Jim Townsend's distant cousin. She married him in the early 2000s, but their marriage was short-lived.
Woods was reportedly arrested, but details of his sentence have not been made public. Unlike Townsend, Donnell has not disclosed details about his marriage to the philanthropist.
Who did Marjorie Harvey have kids with?
The 58-year-old has three biological children from her first two marriages to Jim Townsend and Donnell Woods.
Who is Lori Harvey's biological father?
Donnell Woods fathered the model in 1997, but the two do not have a relationship. Lori is better known as Steve's stepdaughter after he adopted her following his marriage to her mother in 2007.
Marjorie Harvey's previous husbands were ringleaders in drug smuggling rings and have been imprisoned. Donnell Woods remains incarcerated, while Jim Townsend received an 11th-hour pardon in 2017 and has released a tell-all book.
