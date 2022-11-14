Doris Bridges' biography, personal life, career, social media, net worth

Doris Bridges is better known as the mother of Steve Harvey's third wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey. Steve is no new name in the streets of Hollywood. He is a renowned TV presenter, author, TV host, comedian, and entertainer. Here is a glimpse into the life of Marjorie Harvey's mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Doris Bridges is better known as the mother of Steve Harvey's third wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most celebrity parents, Doris has managed to keep her life pretty much under wraps. There are no available details about Doris Bridges' net worth. However, Marjorie Harvey's net worth is estimated to be about $60 million.

Doris Bridges profiles and bio

Full name Doris Bridges Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Marital status Married Sexual orientation Straight Famous as Marjorie Harvey's mother Children Two Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde

Doris Bridges' biography

Marjorie Harvey's mother tied the knot on July 17, 1961. The couple welcomed their daughter Marjorie into the world in 1964. Marjorie also has one sibling, whose details are unavailable in the public domain.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Marjorie Harvey's mother got married on July 17, 1961. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

What is Doris Bridges' age?

Steve Harvey's mother-in-law has managed to keep her life private. Also, Doris Bridges' date of birth is unknown. There are also no shared details of Doris Bridges' career.

Who is Doris Bridges' husband?

His name and details are not available in the public domain. It is alleged that she married her husband on July 17, 1961, and their love for each other has remained strong. Doris Bridges' daughter is Marjorie Elaine Harvey, who is married to Steve Harvey.

Marjorie Harvey's mother is the grandmother to her three children from her former marriage to Darnell Woods. The grandchildren are Lori Harvey, Morgan Harvey, and Jason Harvey.

What does Marjorie Harvey do for a living?

Marjorie is a talented fashion designer, stylist, and fashion blogger. She is better known as the celebrity wife of Steve Harvey. She was born on October 10, 1964, in Memphis, Tennessee and is 58 years old as of 2022.

Marjorie Harvey attends "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

She was married to her first husband, Jim Townsend, a popular narcotics dealer. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment but was pardoned in 2017 after serving 26 years in prison.

The fashion icon later married Darnell Woods. He, too, was jailed in 2002 for selling narcotics. Marjorie had earlier crossed paths with Steve Harvey in the 1990s, and it was not until years later that the two met again and got married. Steve Harvey also has four children from his previous marriages.

Marjorie Bridges-Woods and Steve Harvey are seen arriving at the Chanel Fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Is Marjorie Harvey Rich?

The talented, bold, and charming fashion icon is believed to enjoy a successful career. She is worth about $60 million.

Doris Bridges is indeed a proud mother. She is ageing gracefully as she sees her daughter and son-in-law, Steve Harvey, thriving in the entertainment world.

READ ALSO: Patrisse Cullors' net worth, age, husband, movies and TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za published an article about Patrisse Cullors, a renowned activist, public speaker, actress, author, educator, and organizer.

She is better known as one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. Patrisse is also the Founder of Dignity and Power Now, previously known as Grassroots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News