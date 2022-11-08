Patrisse Cullors' net worth, age, husband, movies and TV shows, profiles

Patrisse Cullors is a renowned activist, public speaker, actress, author, educator, and organizer. She is better known as one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network. Patrisse is also the Founder of Dignity and Power Now, previously known as Grassroots. In 2020, she received recognition for her notable work in the Black Lives Matter movement in TIME Magazine's 2020, 100 Women of the Year Project.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Patrisse Cullors on ABC News Soul of a Nation airing Tuesday, March 9 at 10PM ET on ABC. Photo: Nick Agro

Source: Getty Images

The spectacular woman is also a New York Times bestselling author of When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir (2018). She has been on the front line of criminal justice reforms for about two decades. Patrisse's net worth is estimated to be about $5 million.

Patrisse Cullors' profile and bio

Full name Patrisse Cullors Year of birth June 20, 1984 Place of birth Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California Age 38 years in 2022 Nationality American Gender Female Profession Activist, public speaker, actress, author, educator, and organizer Spouse Janaya "Future" Kahn Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles Website Patrisse Cullors Instagram @osopepatrisse

When was Patrisse Khan Cullors born?

The author was born on June 20, 1984, in Van Nuys, California. Patrisse Cullors' age is 38 years in 2022. She was raised in the Pacoima neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley. Cullors was raised by her single mother, together with her siblings. During her teenage years, she was kicked out of her home after she came out as queer. She is also polyamory.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Patrisse was born on June 20, 1984, in Van Nuys, California. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Patrisse Cullors' education

She graduated from Grover Cleveland High School, located in Reseda, California. She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a B.A degree in religion and philosophy in 2012. Later, the human rights activist joined the Roski School of Fine Arts at the University of Southern California.

She also received an honorary doctorate from Chicago's South Shore International College Preparatory High School and Clarkson University.

Career

Patrisse became a member of the Bus Riders Union, a Los Angeles-based advocacy, in 2001. In 2006, she bagged the Mario Savio Young Activist Award. Later, she launched Dignity and Power Now, a movement geared towards fighting and curbing police brutality.

In 2015, Google honoured her with the Racial Justice Grant, the Justice Teams for Truth and Reinvestment. In 2013, Patrisse co-founded the #BlackLives Matter movement. The decision was inspired by February 26, 2012, fatal shooting of a black teenage boy Trayvon Martin. A neighbourhood security guard George Zimmerman killed him in Sanford, Florida.

Patrisse Cullors attends the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

She was also inspired by the fact that her brother had been brutalized while imprisoned in Los Angeles County jails.

In 2014, she completed the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership fellowship. The activist also directed and produced POWER: From the Mouths of the Occupied.

She is also the Director at Arizona's Prescott College of a new MFA program she developed. She was also featured in Freeform's Good Trouble Season 2 as an actress and staff writer.

In 2016, she addressed several universities and colleges, including The University of Notre Dame, Cornell, American University, and the University of Pennsylvania. During the same year, the activist was named a Leading Edge Fund Fellow by the Rosenberg Foundation.

In 2018, she became an adjunct professor in the Social Justice & Community Organizing program at Prescott College. She has received several awards, including;

NAACP History Maker

Glamour Women of the Year Award for The Justice Seekers

Civil Rights Leader for the 21st Century from the Los Angeles Times

Community Change Agent Award from BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Inc.

Senior Fellow for Maternal Mortality by MomsRising

The Defender of the Dream Award from the AFL-CIO Executive Council Committee on Civil and Human Rights

Revolution Award for Freedom from ImageNation Cinema Foundation

Patrisse Cullors' books

She has authored several books, including An Abolitionist's Handbook, and co-authored When They Call You a Terrorist; A Black Lives Matter Memoir.

Who is Patrisse Cullors' husband?

Patrisse is married to Janaya "Future" Kahn. The two tied the knot in 2016. Janaya also identifies himself as polyamory. He is also a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Canada.

What did Patrisse Cullors do?

She is a senior advisor on the Justice Collaborative team. She continues to uphold human dignity in all that she does. She is a writer, artist, and abolitionist.

Who is the owner of Black Lives Matter?

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded by Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. They received recognition from Fortune and POLITICO in 2016 for being among the 50 greatest leaders. In 2017, they were also honoured with the Sydney Peace Prize in Sydney, Australia.

Patrisse attends the Frieze Project Artist Patrisse Cullors x Summit x Cultured Magazine Dinner at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 13, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Patrisse became the executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation after the co-founders left the group. However, in 2021, she announced she was stepping down from the Global Network Foundation. Her resignation came a week after the Daily Caller News Foundation stated Cullors had used the movement's funds for her gains.

It was reported that the BLM movement founder Cullors had been on a real estate buying binge and, so far, owned about four high-end homes and was eyeing an additional property in the Bahamas.

She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She had to seek treatment for a mental breakdown after people from the BLM movement started pointing fingers at her. She is quoted saying;

I really thought I was gonna die; I thought I was either gonna get killed by a crazy white supremacist — you know, they're gonna show up to my house — or I was gonna kill myself. I was really preparing for death.

Despite her recent woes with the BLM movement funds, Patrisse Cullors has done a commendable job as an activist. Her supporters hope for her quick recovery and maybe a comeback in doing what she has always believed in and stood for.

READ ALSO: Who is Keke Mphuthi? Age, children, boyfriend, The Throne, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about South African actress Keke Mphuthi best known for playing Lesego in the Showmax television series, Unmarried.

The drama series is a Showmax original that premiered in 2018 and granted Keke her first major role in a TV show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News