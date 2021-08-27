Connie Snyder: What do you know about Steve Ballmer wife?

Connie Snyder is a philanthropist from America and she is the wife of Steve Ballmer. Steve is the former CEO of Microsoft and the owner of NBA team Clippers, a company based in Los Angeles. What do you know about her career and personal life?

Microsoft's CEO, Steve Ballmer leaves with his wife at the Elysee Palace in Paris, after being awarded with the Legion of Honor by French president Nicola Sarkozy. Photo: Eric Feferberg

Source: Getty Images

Connie is among the few women who have kept their families out of the media despite being famous. As a result, little is known about her family, especially her parents, siblings, and Steve's family. Yet, she always leaves a mark in schools and wherever she passes.

Connie Snyder profile summary

Full name: Connie E Synder

Connie E Synder Date of birth: September 1, 1962

September 1, 1962 Place of birth : Bellevue, Washington, USA

: Bellevue, Washington, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White Caucasian

White Caucasian Occupation: Philanthropist

Philanthropist Birth sign : Virgo

: Virgo Age : 59 years

: 59 years Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.68m

1.68m Weight: 60 kg

60 kg Shoe size: 6.5 (UK)

6.5 (UK) Eyes colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Steve Ballmer

: Steve Ballmer Children: Aaron, Peter and Sam Ballmer

Aaron, Peter and Sam Ballmer Education qualification : Degree in Journalism at the University of Oregon

: Degree in Journalism at the University of Oregon Hobbies: Reading books

Reading books Favourite actor: Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Favourite actress : Jennifer Lawrence

: Jennifer Lawrence Favourite food: Pizza

Pizza Dream holiday destination: Paris

Early life

Synder was born on September 1, 1962, in Bellevue, Washington, in the United States of America. Her father was an engineer, while her mother was a teacher. Most of her early life was spent in Oregon, USA. She studied journalism at the University of Oregon and finished with a bachelor's degree.

Career

Steven Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft, and his wife arrive at the White House for a state dinner in Washington, DC. Photo: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Connie Snyder holds the position of board member for reputed organizations such as Overlake Hospital, KCTS Television, Lakeside Schools, and National Public Road. She also serves as one of the members of the company that her husband owns, the Los Angeles Clippers Foundation.

Snyder is a humanitarian and philanthropist who has experience in a multitude of fields. She has also participated in campaigning for the welfare of children. She has assisted with fund drives for various organizations that are not government orientated. She currently works for Microsoft and many other technology firms.

The businesswoman also focuses on publicity and public relations. She is a trustee of the University of Oregon, where she studied. She is a partnering founder of the Balmer Party, an organization that aids impoverished American families and fosters children in the USA.

This organization endeavours to support children of all ages. Her love to support and ensure the well-being of children led to the creation of the Partners of Our Children organization in 2006. She donated $10 million for the partnership to be created.

Family

Connie Snyder dated Steve Ballmer for long after they met while working at Microsoft. They exchanged their wedding vows in 1990. The couple has three sons, Aaron Ballmer, Pete Ballmer and Sam Ballmer.

Connie Snyder and Steve Ballmer have achieved a lot together in financial, spiritual, emotional and romantic life. Their three sons studied at Lakeside School, where she is a trustee. They currently reside in America.

Body measurement

Steve Ballmer’s wife is slender with a fair skin complexion. Connie Snyder’s height is 1.68m(5’6’’, 168 cm) and weighs approximately 60 kgs (132 lbs.)

Snyder’s net worth

Connie Snyder's net worth is estimated to be around $5 billion as of 2021. Her wealth stems from profits generated by her husband's established businesses. In addition, she has several real estates in her name gifted to her by her husband.

Connie Snyder’s fast facts

Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie Snyder look on prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Photo: Scott Halleran

Source: Getty Images

The power couple has built a kingdom of wealth and inevitably this leads to the public wanting to know everything about them. Below is a recap and summary of the wife of Steve Ballmer:

1. Does Connie Snyder own Connie Snyder’s Power Escrow?

No. Although the senior Power Escrow officer is known as Connie Snyder, she is not the one discussed here.

2. Is Connie Snyder related to Connie Snyder Sontag DVM?

No. Snyder Sontag DVM is an educator, a veterinarian, and a writer who resides in Miami.

3. What is Connie Snyder’s career?

She is a humanitarian and philanthropist, and she owns various businesses.

4. Who are Connie Snyder’s children?

She is married to Steve Ballmer, and together they have three sons.

5. What is Connie Snyder’s net worth?

As of 2021, Connie's net worth is estimated to be $3 billion of 2021.

6. What is Connie Snyder’s Instagram page?

She may have an Instagram page, but because she is not extremely active on social media, not much is known about it.

7. Where does Connie Snyder reside?

She lives in Hunt Point, Washington, with her husband and children.

8. What is Connie Synder’s highest education qualification?

Her highest level of education is an undergraduate degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon.

Connie Snyder is a good reflection of wealth, charity, fame, and a successful family and businesswoman. Despite being married to a wealthy man, her profile remains low yet impressive. Together with her husband, they have always helped poor stricken families.

