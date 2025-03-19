Get to know Chrisean Rock's sisters and brothers: 11 siblings and their stories

Chrisean Rock is an American rapper and reality TV star who gained prominence after starring in Zeus Network's reality series Baddies for three seasons. In addition to her career, Chrisean Rock's sisters and brothers have been making headlines due to their relationship with the American artist.

Chrisean Rock and her siblings. They have played a significant role in shaping her career and social life.

Key takeaways

Chrisean Rock has 11 siblings , consisting of seven biological siblings and four half-siblings.

, consisting of seven biological siblings and four half-siblings. The American rapper's parents are Eugene Malone and Charla Tucker .

. Chrisean has been in multiple conflicts with some of her siblings, including her older sister, Latifa Tesehki Malone.

Chrisean Rock's profile summary

Full name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Gender Female Date of birth March 14, 2000 Age 25 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth West Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 64 kg (approx) Father Eugene Arthur Malone Mother Charla Tucker Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Blueface Children Chrisean Jesus Porter Education Brainerd High School and Santa Monica College Profession Rapper and reality TV personality Net worth $2 million

All Chrisean Rock's sisters and brothers

The American rapper has 11 siblings. They include:

1. Terence Dorsey (half-brother)

Terence was a youth minister during college.

Terence is the eldest of Chrisean Rock's siblings and Charla Tucker's first child from a previous relationship. He is an athlete and a former lacrosse player at Maryland University.

He also works as a motivational speaker, an author, and a publisher. He has authored multiple books, including A Steel 22 Life: Terence Dorsey Edition, Volume 1 & 2.

2. Unique Dorsey (half-sister)

Dorsey is Chrisean Rock's eldest half-sister. Unique went to Arundel High School and the Community College of Baltimore County. She is a single mother of two kids and is a beautician in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

3. Sierra Dorsey (half-sister)

Sierra Dorsey is the third eldest half-sibling of the American social media personality. Unlike Chrisean Malone's other siblings, Serra prefers a private life away from the limelight.

4. Terine Malone

She is Chrisean Rock's eldest biological sister. Terine Malone is Charla and Eugene's first child. Terrine has been vocal in protecting her sister's image in public.

5. Tessa Manning Malone

Tessa Manning is a chef specialising in soul food. She allegedly tied the knot on April 9, 2006, and has since welcomed six kids.

Tessa is a chef and regularly posts photos of her soul food dishes on Instagram.

6. Eugene Malone Jr

Eugene Malone Jr. Eugene is reportedly serving time at the Western Correctional Institution. He is set for his release in 2038.

7. Obadiah Malone

Obadiah is Chrisean Rock's brother and is incarcerated for attempted murder. He was reportedly arrested in December 2022 and was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

8. Latifa Tesehki Malone

Malone is a renowned R&B singer and reality TV star. She rose to the limelight after being featured on the Zeus Network's show Baddies. During the show's filming, Chrisean accused Tesehki of molesting her at seven years old.

Tesehki gained fame following her June 2018 single "Thinking Bout You".

9. Chasity Luela Malone

Luela pursued a music career and is also a mother to two kids. She reportedly served time at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women.

10. Mookie Malone

Chrisean reportedly has another older brother named Mookie. However, less is known about him apart from his name.

11. Petey Tucker

Petey is the youngest among Chrisean Rock's brothers. He was born to Charla and Rufus Tucker. After committing to play football at Georgia State University, Chrisean took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote,

Yesterday was a blessed Day it was my first actual pro league Game And my little brother committed yesterday to his D1 college and our families is doing well.

Petey plays college football.

How many sisters does Chrisean Rock have?

Chrisean has seven sisters. She is reportedly the youngest among her sisters, with some of whom she has previously conflicted with.

What is Chrisean Rock's sister's name?

The American rapper and reality TV star has multiple sisters, including Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, Terrine Malone, Chastity Malone, and Tessa Manning. She also has two half-sisters: Unique Dorsey and Sierra Dorsey Malone.

Are Tesehki and Chrisean related?

Chrisean Rock and Tesehki are biological sisters. However, the two are known to have a tumultuous relationship.

Who are Chrisean Rock's parents?

Chrisean Rock's parents are Eugene Arthur Malone and Charla Malone. Her father is a professional chef who was absent during much of her childhood due to incarceration. Chrisean Rock's dad is a self-employed chef in Maryland.

Her mother, Charla, was a housewife and homemaker but struggled with substance abuse during Chrisean's upbringing. Chrisean Rock's family lived in a one-bedroom apartment and were homeless at some point.

Chrisean Rock at Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Trivia

The Baddies star attended Brainerd High School in Minnesota and later studied at Santa Monica College, earning an associate's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

star attended Brainerd High School in Minnesota and later studied at Santa Monica College, earning an associate's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. Chrisean was a track star and trained for the Junior Olympics from ages 12 to 17.

The American rapper was in a relationship with rapper Blueface, which was documented on reality TV and social media.

Chrisean has a son named Chrisean Jesus Porter, born on September 3, 2023, with Blueface.

Chrisean has been involved in several public altercations and controversies, including a notable incident where she lost a front tooth during a fight.

Chrisean Rock's sisters and brothers have played a significant role in shaping her career and social life. However, the siblings' lives are marked by love, drama, and tension, especially following their public disagreements with the rapper.

