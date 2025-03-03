Meet Chrisean Rock's son: everything to know about Chrisean Jesus Porter

Since birth, Chrisean Rock's son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, has not had an ordinary life. The Zeus star openly shares her love for the toddler and defends him against people who speak negatively about him. She responded to online speculation about her son's well-being by affirming on Snapchat,

"My son is blessed. He's going to be talking, walking, playing football, everything."

Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show on February 03, 2023, in Los Angeles (L). Photo: Victoria Sirakova on Getty Images/@chriseanmalone on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jesus Porter does not have a close relationship with his grandmother, Karlissa Saffold , because of her strained relationship with Chrisean Rock.

does not have a close relationship with his grandmother, , because of her strained relationship with Chrisean Rock. Porter's paternity has been questioned after Rock's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe claimed he might be the father, and Blueface initially denied being the father.

claimed he might be the father, and Blueface initially denied being the father. The baby boy celebrated his first birthday when both parents were in jail.

Chrisean Jesus Porter's profile

Full name Chrisean Jesus Porter (formerly Chrisean Jr.) Date of birth September 3, 2023 Age 1 year old as of February 2025 Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Parents Chrisean 'Rock' Eugenia Malone, Jonathan 'Blueface' Jamall Porter Siblings Journey Alexis Porter, Javaughn Jamal Porter Grandparents Karissa Saffold and Johnathan Michael Porter Sr. (paternal) Eugene Arthur Malone and Charla Tucker Malone (maternal) Social media Instagram

Chrisean Rock's son was born during a livestream

Rock's baby was born at a Baltimore hospital on September 3, 2023. The Baddies star aired the scene on Instagram Live, with over 300,000 people watching. Her family and friends were with her, but Blueface was notably absent.

The reality television star had considered a home birth. She explained why in a June 2023 Instagram Live, saying,

I'm looking into a homebirth 'cause I watched how hospitals deliver babies — they are rough! You are not about to (handle) my kid's neck like that. I saw how they do births at home, and it looks very gentle, it looks like more your speed.

Five facts about Chrisean Rock's son, Chrisean Jesus Porter. Photo: @cchriseann on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The significance of Chrisean Rock's son's new name

Chrisean Rock named her son Chrisean Malone Jr. after herself (her full name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone) when he was born. She later wanted to change it to Jonathan Porter Jr. because rapper Blueface has two other children, but none are named after him.

In September 2024, the rapper revealed in an X (Twitter) post that she had settled on Chrisean Jesus Porter. While appearing in The Jamal Bryant Podcast Let's Be Clear the same month, the host asked her why she chose that middle name, and she replied,

My momma always says, 'Be careful who name your child after' – I know that his name is his strength.

Chrisean Rock with her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, during his first birthday celebration in September 2024. Photo: @chriseanmalone on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Chrisean Jesus Porter's paternity controversy

Rock did a paternity test in June 2023 before her son was born. She went on Instagram Live to reveal that rapper Blueface was the baby's father.

The dramatic on-again-off-again couple did another test during an August 2023 episode of Crazy in Love Season 2 on Zeus. The results confirmed Blueface to be the father, but the Thotiana hitmaker continued to deny it, saying the results were fake.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Karon 'Ronny Doe' Cann came out in October 2024 to claim that Jesus Porter might be his son. In a video, he asked Rock to allow him to take a paternity test to confirm his suspicions.

If Junior is not my son, I deserve to have that proven to me through a DNA test...The test will prove that.

Ronny unfortunately passed away in February 2025 after being shot in Maryland. A few days after Cann's fatal shooting, Chrisean Rock shared a paternity test via her son's Instagram stories, proving that incarcerated rapper Blueface is the dad.

Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend, the late Ronny Doe. Photo: @ronny.doe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What condition does Chrisean Rock's son have?

Chrisean Rock's baby was reportedly born with a hernia complication. Hernia is a condition where an organ or tissue squeezes through a weak spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue, creating a bulge.

Rapper Blueface came under fire when he posted inappropriate photos of Jesus Porter on social media showing the hernia. He later explained why he chose to do that while appearing on an episode of The Jason Lee Show in October 2023.

It was taking way too long. I told her, 'Don't come back to California until you go into the next appointment, and it gets done.' Time just kept going. She came back to California. I didn't post it until nearly a month...I told her, 'No, we're not doing that, you have to do this.'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock attend Lemuel Plummer's birthday celebration hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Arnold Turner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrisean eventually took the baby for surgery when he was one month old. There were earlier speculations that Jesus Porter was suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome.

FAS is a condition that occurs in a child due to alcohol exposure during the mother's pregnancy. Chrisean Rock came out to deny the internet's diagnosis, saying,

My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms. He is healthy, bro. Just 'cause that picture wasn't that cute doesn't mean you can diagnose my baby on the internet – that is wild!

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chrisean Jesus Porter's relationship with his siblings and grandmother

Jesus Porter has two older half-siblings, including his brother Javaughn Jamal and his sister Journey from Blueface's relationship with Jaidyn Alexis. The 1-year-old has not spent much time with them because of Chrisean Rock's ongoing beef with the boy's grandmother, Karlissa Saffold, and Jaidyn.

The drama escalated in January 2025 when Karlissa and Rock met at the re-opening dinner for Blueface's seafood restaurant, King of Crabs. Chrisean accused Karlissa of clout chasing.

In an Instagram Live, Karlissa shared that she was heartbroken seeing Jesus Porter at the restaurant because the boy was not well. She also revealed that she had taken a restraining order against Rock after she threatened her for speaking about Porter.

Chrisean attends the premiere of Zeus' "Baddies West" at Regal North Hollywood on January 22, 2023 (L). Photo: Robin L Marshall on Getty Images/@karlissa_angelic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chrisean Rock's son, Jesus Porter, is already a celebrity at one year old. The mother-son duo has been spending time together after Rock was released from jail in September 2024 on possession charges. His father, Blueface, is serving a 4-year prison sentence after violating his probation.

READ ALSO: Meet Otis and Hazel van der Most, Michelle Buteau's twins

Briefly.co.za published details about Michelle Buteau's twins, Otis and Hazel van der Most. The actress welcomed them in January 2019 via surrogacy.

Buteau is married to Dutch photographer and businessman Gijs van de Most. Michelle has been open about the couple's long road to parenthood after going through fertility struggles.

Source: Briefly News