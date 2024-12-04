Karlissa Saffold's age and life story: Get to know Blueface's mom

Karlissa Saffold is one of the most talked about celebrity moms partly because of her complicated relationship with Blueface. She is known for her outspoken personality and often unfiltered opinions with an interesting personal life. From Karlissa Saffold's age as a teenager, she has lived her life unapologetically.

Karlissa Saffold was a teenage mom when she left her native Ohio to pursue better opportunities in California. She used to juggle work and life as a single mother of three. Today, the family continues to draw attention with unending drama.

Karlissa Saffold's profile summary

Karlissa Saffold's age

Karlissa Saffold is 52 years old as of 2024. Blueface's mom's birthday is August 22, 1972, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Karlissa Saffold from?

Karlissa was born and raised in Warren, Ohio, United States. She later moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue an acting career. Karlissa currently resides in Santa Clarita, California.

Who is Karlissa Saffold?

Karlissa Saffold is an American celebrity mom who first gained recognition as the mother of rapper Blueface. Since coming into the limelight, she has gained a loyal fanbase and currently has over 396,000 Instagram followers.

In late 2023, Karlissa and her family launched their reality series called CixoT: The Real LA Family Blues. It is available to watch on Patreon.

She also co-hosts the Aunt-Tea Podcast on Zues Network alongside fellow celebrity moms Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp. The podcast features their big personalities and unique viewpoints as they discuss various topics, interview guests, and share their opinions on different issues.

Before fame, Karlissa worked in retail and tried pursuing an acting career with minor appearances in Soul Plane, Friday After Next, and Bad Girls with Big Guns. She also worked as a weight-loss coach at My Angelic Fitness, which she established in 2016.

Karlissa studied marketing background at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California. She is also an alumnus of Warren H Harding High School.

Karlissa Saffold's husband

Karlissa is currently in her second marriage. Her first marriage was to Jonathan Michael Porter Sr., who she married in the mid-1990s. The former couple separated in 2000.

After spending close to 18 years as a single mother, Karlissa married her current husband, Sterling Saffold, in April 2018. Sterling is originally from Ohio, according to his Facebook profile and served in the US Marines.

Karlissa Saffold's children

Karlissa is a mother of three with three baby daddies. She welcomed her eldest son, Andre Harvey (born in April 1991), when she was a teenager, still living in Ohio.

Her daughter, Kali Miller (born in May 1994), is from the short-lived relationship she had when she first moved to Los Angeles. She explained in her November 2023 interview with Jason Lee that she left him after she found him cheating.

Blueface is her youngest child, born in January 1997 from her marriage to Jonathan Sr. After their divorce, Blueface used to split time between his mother's and father's houses, but Karlissa revealed in the Jason Lee interview that she did most of the parenting.

Karlissa's kids have each pursued a career in entertainment. Andre is also a rapper but not as prominent as Blueface. He went to prison when he was around 16 on a murder charge and served a 13-year sentence. Andre currently appears in the family reality series.

Kali Miller is a reality TV star known for appearing in the series Chrisean $ Blueface: Crazy in Love and Baddies Caribbean S5. She has also released the songs Where the Bag At? and Overtime, and her Instagram, @kaliwae_, has over 307,000 followers.

Karlissa is currently a grandmother to several grandkids, including Chrisean Malone Jr, Javaughn Jamal, and Journey Alexis. She usually spends time with them and shares the moments on her Instagram.

Karlissa Saffold and Blueface's complicated relationship

Blueface and his mother have not always been on the same page since he came into the limelight in 2018. They have traded public jabs on social media, with Karlissa publicly criticizing most of his decisions, including his relationships with his baby mammas, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

In November 2024, Karlissa called him out for not caring that his kids were suffering amid rumours that he had married Chrisean Rock from prison. The mother-son duo are still not on speaking terms.

Despite their estranged relationship, Karlissa has maintained her love for all her children and regularly says it in her social media posts. In a March 2024 Instagram post, she uploaded a series of their pictures with the caption,

God gave me my gifts, and I got lost in them. I had to fight all my life, but I knew the assignment. They will always be my babies.

Karlissa Saffold was previously a lesbian

In her interview with Jason Lee, she opened up about many aspects of her personal life, including her sexual orientation. She dated other women when she was young but revealed that she is currently heterosexual after becoming a born-again Christian.

Karlissa Saffold's net worth

Blueface's mom is estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to The City Celeb and Celeagenow. Her wealth comes from her diverse career as a podcaster, reality TV star, and social media influencer.

At Karlissa Saffold's age of 52 years, she has lived a multi-faceted life. She has navigated numerous challenges and triumphs but continues to pursue her ambitions.

