Jaidyn Alexis: Age, height, Blueface, net worth, surgery, full bio

Jaidyn Alexis has captured many's attention with her diverse talents, vibrant online presence and successful business ventures. The rapper, entrepreneur and internet sensation initially rose to fame for dating famous hip-hop star Blueface. But who is she behind the cameras and the high-profile relationship?

Jaidyn Alexis posing for the camera. Photo: @officialjaidynalexxis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Alexis made her social media debut in 2019. Today, she commands a huge following on Instagram thanks to her relatable content. In 2023, the rapper made headlines for the hit song Barbie, which went viral on various online platforms. How old is Jaidyn Alexis, and did she undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks? Here is everything you need to know about the Stewie hitmaker.

Jaidyn Alexis’ profile summary

Full name Jaidyn Alexis Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1998 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Body measurements 35-28-36 in (89-71-91 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 2 Baby daddy Blueface Profession Rapper, entrepreneur, Instagram model, social media personality Net worth Between $1 and $3 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Jaidyn Alexis?

While Jaidyn has severally made news for her music, she is equally known for her drama with Blueface’s other baby mama, Chrisean Rock. From tattooing his face on their bodies to engaging in physical fights, the two women always keep the drama burning.

But beyond the controversies, there are juicy details to uncover about Alexis that probably even her die-hard fans are unaware of.

Jaidyn Alexis is a Cally girl

The social media personality (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 2 October 1998 in Los Angeles, California, USA. In 2023, she celebrated her birthday via an Instagram post that read:

Libra Princess.

Jaidyn Alexis’ ethnicity is mixed due to her mom’s Black, White and Asian descent and her dad’s Mexican roots.

Rapper Jaidyn Alexis rocking a pink outfit and hair. Photo: @officialjaidynalexxis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She boasts a huge following across various social media platforms

Jaidyn Alexis’ Instagram was launched in 2019. On the platform, she mainly shares a glimpse into her daily life with her 997k followers. As of 13 October 2024, the internet personality had 623.3k TikTok followers and 382.4k followers on X.

Jaidyn Alexis is a savvy businesswoman

Alexis is the founder and CEO of the beauty and healing company Babyface Skin & Body LLC, which was launched in 2020.

The company is located in Glendale, California, and deals with products such as body scrubs and lip balms. She is also a partner with Blueface’s record label, MILF Music.

She launched her musical career in 2023

Jaidyn released her debut single, Stewie, as a rapper on 22 June 2023. Below are some of her hits and the amount of YouTube views they have amassed at the time of writing:

Post Opp (2023) – 3.3 million views

(2023) – 3.3 million views Workout (2023) - 2.3 million views

(2023) - 2.3 million views Barbie (2024) – 7.1 million views

Jaidyn Alexis’ net worth is impressive

According to TheCityCeleb and Facty News, the rapper is worth between $1 and $3 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful music career, which includes streaming royalties.

Jaidyn Alexis during a photoshoot. Photo: @officialjaidynalexxis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Additionally, through sponsorship and endorsement deals, Jaidyn’s social media career contributes significantly to his financial portfolio.

Her relationship with Blueface has been an endless rollercoaster

Alexis met American rapper Blueface in high school, and they began dating. Nonetheless, their relationship has not been smooth due to his infidelity. On 22 October 2023, the duo got engaged.

A few weeks after the engagement, the Thotiana hit maker deleted their photos together, sparking breakup rumours. During a January 2024 interview with Everything Entertainment, Alexis confirmed being single and only focusing on her music.

She is the doting mother of two

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface share two kids. They welcomed their first child, a son (Javaughn J. Porter), on 29 April 2019. The couple’s daughter, Journey Porter, was born in August 2022.

Jaidyn Alexis’ body transformation has raised eyebrows

While speaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast in July 2023, Jaidyn admitted to going under the knife to enhance her looks, saying:

After the birth of my son, I had a BBL. I also had a BBL and a tummy tuck after Journey was born.

Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL procedure after Javaughn reportedly cost $30,000. However, both transformations have been met with mixed reactions, some loving the results and others criticising both outcomes.

Blueface and Alexis during Creators Inc. in 2023 (L). The rapper at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 2019 (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

As Alexis’ popularity grows, details about her personal life become subject to public scrutiny. Take a look at some of the frequently asked questions about her:

What is Jaidyn Alexis’ height?

The California native stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 57 kilograms (126 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-28-36 inches (89-71-91 cm).

Who is Jaidyn Alexis to Blueface?

Alexis is Blueface’s ex-fiancée and the mother of her two children. The duo have collaborated on several songs.

How long has Blueface known Jaidyn Alexis?

The high school sweethearts have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about a decade. Blueface's cheating has often strained their union.

Did Blueface propose to Jaidyn?

Blueface proposed to the rapper in 2023 after an NFL game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, their engagement only lasted a few months.

How old is Jaidyn Alexis’ son?

Javaughn J. Porter (aged 5 as of 2024) is Alexis and Blueface’s first child. The Respect My Cryppin hitmaker also has another son, Chrisean Jesu Malone Jr., with American rapper Chrisean Malone.

Rapper Blueface and his son Javaughn J. Porter during a 2023 basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

What surgery did Jaidyn Alexis get?

The rapper has undergone two cosmetic procedures. Her first BBL was done in Beverly Hills, while her second one was in Tijuana, Mexico.

At 25, Jaidyn Alexis has raised her career ranks to become a prominent figure in the digital, musical and business worlds. The Barbie star was previously engaged to American rapper Blueface. The pair share two kids.

