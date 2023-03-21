Who is Blueface's son with Jaidyn Alexis, Javaughn J. Porter?

Javaughn J. Porter is the eldest son of controversial American rapper Blueface, real name Jonathan Porter. The hip-hop star is known for hits like Deadlocs, Thotiana, and Respect my Cryppin. How is Blueface's relationship with his son, Javaughn?

Rapper Blueface gained fame when his track, Respect My Crippin (2018), became a viral meme. He has a distinctive rapping style characterized by offbeat sounds and slurred syllables. The rapper has also been in the news multiple times for controversial reasons, including having regular public fights with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. In November 2022, he was arrested on gun-related charges.

Javaughn J. Porter's profiles summary and bio

Full name Javaughn J. Porter Date of birth 29th April 2019 Age 3 years old in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Gender Male Parents Rapper Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Siblings Younger sister Journey Alexis Porter Known for Being rapper Blueface's son

Javaughn J. Porter's age

How old is Blueface's son? The celebrity child was born on 29th April 2019 in the United States. He is currently three years old and will celebrate his fourth birthday on 29th April 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Javaughn J. Porter's parents

His parents are rapper Blueface and his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis. Javaughn J. Porter's mother is an American social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model from Los Angeles, California. She met Blueface in high school.

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship before eventually breaking up for good, but they seem to be great co-parents. The rapper has since moved on and is dating influencer and rapper Chrisean Rock.

Javaughn J. Porter's siblings

Javaughn is a big brother to his little sister, Journey Alexis Porter. She was born in August 2022 to parents Jaidyn and Blueface.

Javaughn J. Porter's grandparents

Javaughn's maternal grandparents separated when his mother Jaidyn was young, and she was mainly raised by her mother. Javaughn J. Porter's maternal grandmother has mixed black, white, and Asian ethnic roots, while his maternal grandfather is Mexican and Native American.

Who are Blueface's parents?

Little is known about Javaughn J. Porter's paternal grandparents, who separated when his father, rapper Blueface, was young. The rapper lived in multiple places growing up. He was born in Los Angeles, California and later moved to Santa Clarita Valley to live with his mother. He also stayed with his father in Oakland before relocating to San Fernando Valley, where he attended Arteta High School.

Javaughn J. Porter's net worth

Javaughn's net worth is not known, but his parents have thriving careers. Rapper Blueface is a multi-millionaire with an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023, while Jaidyn Alexis' net worth is estimated at $400,000.

Blueface and his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis may no longer be together, but the rapper seems to be a present father in Javaughn L. Porter's life. The father-son duo is often seen hanging out together.

