Charles Leclerc's girlfriend: Everything about Alexandra Saint Mleux

Alexandra Saint Mleux is an Italian TikToker who made headlines after allegations that she is Charles Leclerc's girlfriend. A Monégasque racing driver, Charles currently races in Formula One. While there have been numerous sightings of the duo together, it is essential to note that without official confirmation, any assumptions about their relationship status remain speculative.

Although Alexandra Saint Mleux’s career puts her in the public domain, she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about the rumoured celebrity girlfriend so far.

Alexandra Saint Mleux’s profile summary and bio

How old is Alexandra Saint Mleux?

According to various sources, Alexandra Saint Mleux (aged 21 as of 2023) was born on 19 June 2002 in Italy. Her zodiac is Gemini. She is reportedly studying Art History in Paris, France.

What does Alexandra Saint Mleux do for a living?

Mleux is a TikTok sensation, regularly posting art and fashion content on the platform. She has 117.2k TikTok followers and 42.9k followers on Instagram as of 8 September 2023.

Who is Charles Leclerc?

Leclerc won the 2016 GP3 Series Championship and the 2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship. He made his Formula One debut in 2018 as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. In 2019, Charles joined Ferrari and became the second-youngest racer to qualify for the pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The same year, he became the youngest driver to win the FIA Pole Trophy for most pole positions before winning it again in 2022. The talented sportsman finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2022 World Drivers’ Championship.

He has achieved five race wins and 20 pole positions in Formula One as of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. Charles is set to remain at Ferrari until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Charles Leclerc’s age

Charles Leclerc (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 16 October 1997 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. His father, Hervé Leclerc, and mother, Pascale, raised him alongside his brothers Lorenzo and Arthur.

Pascale is a professional hairdresser while Hervé raced cars, driving in Formula 3 in the 1980s and 1990s. Sadly, he died at 54 after a long illness. Charles’ younger brother Arthur currently races in Formula 2.

Is Charles Leclerc dating?

As of 2023, the racing driver is allegedly dating Alexandra Saint Mleux. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed this. Previously, Leclerc dated model and social media personality Charlotte Sine.

The duo broke up in December 2022 after a three-year dating period from 2019. It is speculated that their relationship ended after Charles decided to prioritize his Formula One Career. Leclerc also dated Instagram star Giada Gianni for four years before breaking up.

Were Charlotte and Alexandra friends?

It is speculated that Alexandra was the best friend of Charlotte’s sister, Valentine Sine. Interestingly, this pattern in Charles’ romantic life is not new, as Charlotte was Giada Gianni’s best friend.

How much is Charles Leclerc’s net worth?

As of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth pen Leclerc’s net worth at $40 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful racing career.

Alexandra Saint Mleux gained notoriety for allegedly being Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend. However, the pair has yet to confirm whether they are dating.

