Who is McKinzie Valdez? Age, bio, family, height, TikTok, net worth

McKinzie Valdez provides all the proof that globalization has made it easy for any individual to become a worldwide celebrity. Thanks to social media, a single moment can make a person go viral. This was the case for Valdez, who came into the limelight in 2019 due to her dancing, lip-sync and comedy videos on TikTok. She mainly posts content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

As of 2023, McKinzie Valdez's age is 18 years. Photo: @mckinzievaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At 18, McKinzie is already a household name in the entertainment industry. Here is what you need to know about the famous social media personality.

Mckenzie Valdez's profile summary and bio

Full name McKinzie Valdez Gender Female Date of birth 30 June 2004 Age 18 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Corpus, Christi, Texas, United States Current residence Middletown, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Single High school Middletown High School Profession TikToker, Instagram star Net worth $1-2 million Instagram @mckinzievaldez TikTok @mckinzie.valdez3

McKinzie Valdez's biography

Valdez participated actively in athletics during her school days and was a high school runner who won multiple medals. Photo: @mckinzievaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American model was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. She was raised alongside her two siblings, a sister named Jamie Valdez and a brother. Most of the model's family members remain private, as she has not disclosed their identities.

How old is McKinzie Valdez?

As of 2023, McKinzie Valdez's age is 18 years old. The Instagram star was born on 30 June 2004; her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Education

The TikTok star attended Middletown High School. She participated actively in athletics during her school days and was a high school runner who won multiple medals.

McKinzie Valdez's height

Valdez is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs about 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. She has curly brown hair and eyes; her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches.

On her Instagram account, Valdez shares fashion and swimwear modelling photos. Photo @mckinzievaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

McKinzie Valdez's occupation

McKinzie gained popularity as a result of her TikTok account. She began creating content, majorly sharing vlogs, lip-syncs and comedy videos. Her videos have attracted millions of views. Additionally, Valdez is a state-level running champion who has bagged several medals for outstanding performance.

She is also a member of the Union Pink Lady Viking track team. McKinzie is a model and has worked with a few local modelling agencies. On her Instagram account, she shares fashion and swimwear modelling photos.

McKinzie Valdez's net worth

The famous TikTok star's net worth is estimated at $1-2 million as of 2023. She has amassed a bulk of wealth from her successful career as a social media personality.

Who is McKinzie Valdez dating?

Even though many media outlets are curious about Valdez's partner, the Instagram star stays out of the limelight and does not disclose things about her love life. She is, however, presumed to be single.

The social media personality is a state-level running champion who has bagged several medals for outstanding performance. Photo: @mckinzievaldez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

McKinzie Valdez's profile

The model has 72.1k followers with over 90 uploaded videos on her TikTok account. Her videos have 1.1 million likes, and McKinzie's Instagram has 254K followers.

McKinzie Valdez boasts a considerable following on social media. Her profession is taking shape and is only showing signs of going places, thanks to her zeal to pursue her dreams at a young age.

