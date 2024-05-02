A South African woman shared a post about graduating summa cum laude from the engineering program

The University of the Witwatersrand graduate posted a video from her special day

Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulatory messages as they commended her academic achievement

Phemelo celebrated graduating with top honours from the University of the Witwatersrand. Image: @_pheme.lo

A South African woman, Phemelo (@_pheme.lo), recently bagged her engineering degree from the University of the Witwatersrand with flying colours.

Woman passes with summa cum laude

Earning an engineering degree with distinction is a remarkable feat that requires exceptional intelligence, dedication, and perseverance.

In a TikTok video, a beautiful Phemelo is seen gracing the graduation stage as she gets conferred with her degree, which she obtained with summa cum laude.

"It can only be GOD!❤️," Phemelo said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates engineer

Many netizens were moved and inspired by the young woman's academic triumph and responded with positive messages.

Kwa. replied:

"Umsebenzi uzobe ufuna wena girl! Congratulations."

Prof commented:

"Wow !!! Uma kukhulunywa ngezinja zeData Congratulations Sisi."

pusheletsomalatji asked:

"Were you studying every day?"

babyHacker‍ replied:

"Are you serious ?omg congratulations stranger !beauty with brains for real."

nozo_prudence responded:

"I wish I could turn back the clock and study, now it’s too late for me. Results of growing up in broken homes, it’s sad."

mkalaaa._ said:

"I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights. Congratulations girl."

Bluey 07 commented:

"Girl, congratulations, I’m studying Electronic Engineering. Please share the tips for distinctions."

Mthembu waseGubazi responded:

"Aw syabonga ntombi usebenzile ."

Source: Briefly News