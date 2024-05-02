South African Woman Celebrates Earning Degree With Summa Cum Laude From Wits University
- A South African woman shared a post about graduating summa cum laude from the engineering program
- The University of the Witwatersrand graduate posted a video from her special day
- Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulatory messages as they commended her academic achievement
A South African woman, Phemelo (@_pheme.lo), recently bagged her engineering degree from the University of the Witwatersrand with flying colours.
Woman passes with summa cum laude
Earning an engineering degree with distinction is a remarkable feat that requires exceptional intelligence, dedication, and perseverance.
In a TikTok video, a beautiful Phemelo is seen gracing the graduation stage as she gets conferred with her degree, which she obtained with summa cum laude.
"It can only be GOD!❤️," Phemelo said in her caption.
Watch the video below:
SA congratulates engineer
Many netizens were moved and inspired by the young woman's academic triumph and responded with positive messages.
Kwa. replied:
"Umsebenzi uzobe ufuna wena girl! Congratulations."
Prof commented:
"Wow !!! Uma kukhulunywa ngezinja zeData Congratulations Sisi."
pusheletsomalatji asked:
"Were you studying every day?"
babyHacker replied:
"Are you serious ?omg congratulations stranger !beauty with brains for real."
nozo_prudence responded:
"I wish I could turn back the clock and study, now it’s too late for me. Results of growing up in broken homes, it’s sad."
mkalaaa._ said:
"I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights. Congratulations girl."
Bluey 07 commented:
"Girl, congratulations, I’m studying Electronic Engineering. Please share the tips for distinctions."
Mthembu waseGubazi responded:
"Aw syabonga ntombi usebenzile ."
Woman celebrates graduating from University of Johannesburg
In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to express her joy after she received her Honours Degree from the University of Johannesburg.
The young lady shared a clip of herself on graduation day, and the woman was dressed to the nines. The stunner rocked a beautiful white dress, perfectly matching her hourglass figure. The stunning dress had sparkles on it.
The video uploaded by @mblessing_ on the platform shows the young lady walking in her graduation gown with a bouquet; as the clip continued, she unveiled herself in the bathroom, showcasing her gorgeous dress.
