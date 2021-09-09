'Congrats': Woman Celebrates Bagging Engineering Degree, Mzansi Full of Praise

A young female trailblazer is the toast of Mzansi on social media for her brilliant academic accomplishment

Heading online, the @varsityworldSA page on Facebook recently highlighted the University of Johannesburg graduate

Mzansi took to raising a glass to the deserving achiever as social media users shared a flurry of congratulatory messages

Sharing an inspirational post that is sure to go down well with others in the field of academia, the @varsityworldSA page on Facebook recently highlighted a University of Johannesburg graduate.

A young female trailblazer is the toast of Mzansi on social media for her brilliant academic accomplishment. Image: @varsityworldSA/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The post read:

"'BEng Tech in Electrical Engineering, UJ Alumni – Mandy Dlamini'."

A photograph of the Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree holder, complete with a graduation gown, accompanied the post from the online university magazine, which focuses on celebrating academic excellence and empowering students.

Mzansi doffs hat off to young trailblazer

There were more than 2 000 positive reactions to it as Mzansi took to raising a glass to the deserving achiever. Briefly News scanned the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

Xolani Skosana said:

"Congratulations, keep up the great work."

Rochelle Brink wrote:

"Congratulations young lady."

Babalolation B-man added:

"Beauty with brain. Congratulations and all the best to the future."

Apostolic Khomotso offered:

"Congratulations, I wish to marry [an] educated woman."

Errol Ferreira mentioned:

"Congratulations, great achievement."

Thobekile Shezi noted:

"The future reimagined."

Maluya Nontuli beamed:

"Congratulations Madlamini sibalukhulu."

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida graduates from Wits University

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida proved that beauty and brains are a lethal combination, this time, as she graduated from Wits University.

Her newest crowning moment in the garb of academia came courtesy of her power-packed struts down the halls of academic excellence as she, like many of her peers at the institution on Tuesday, 20 July, celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony.

The Miss SA winner, however, had the special privilege of having her BA Honours degree in International Relations conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

While there were no physical graduation ceremonies held on the day – due to level 4 Covid-19 restrictions – Musida found herself in the throes of an interview opportunity with the Vice-Chancellor; an opportunity she grabbed with her sparkling pageant crown in tow.

Musida, who spoke fondly of her great-grandmother, said the day was the culmination of a dream held dear by the late family matriarch.

"Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe District in Limpopo, Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success," said Musida.

