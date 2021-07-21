There was a new crowning moment for Miss South Africa 2020 pageant winner Shudufadzo Musida, this time, in the garb of academia

Musida graduated with a BA Honours degree in International Relations at Wits University on 20 July

There was massive fanfare around her in-person graduation as many social media University graduates lambasted the selective graduation

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida has once again proven that beauty and brains are a lethal combination, this time, as she graduated from Wits University.

Her newest crowning moment in the garb of academia came courtesy of her power-packed struts down the halls of academic excellence as she, like many of her peers at the institution on Tuesday, 20 July, celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony.

The Miss SA winner, however, had the special privilege of having her BA Honours degree in International Relations conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

While there were no physical graduation ceremonies held on the day – due to level 4 Covid-19 restrictions – Musida found herself in the throes of an interview opportunity with the Vice-Chancellor; an opportunity she grabbed with her sparkling pageant crown in tow.

Musida, who spoke fondly of her great-grandmother, said the day was the culmination of a dream held dear by the late family matriarch.

"Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe District in Limpopo, Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success.

"How proud she would have been of me, her little Abi (I was known as Abigail as a child), who has earned this university degree," said Musida.

Social media windstorm sees Miss SA off after 'solo' graduation ceremony

Musida, who along with a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria, secures a place in a special group of those to have attained two degrees, had massive reactions on social media to her graduation.

The comments came in droves as many users lambasted the 'special privilege' bestowed on the reigning beauty queen.

@lawseum_za said:

"This is wrong on so many levels. You could have left this for your WhatsApp status. We can't be having selective graduations."

@Sumo99784151 shared:

"Discrimination and social classism at its best. Time and time you have proven to be a very discriminative institution. Other students were not afforded such an opportunity."

@uchiha83547720 added:

"She got an in-person ceremony, by the way. Just because she is famous. But some of us didn’t even get to have our names displayed or read. Whatever happened to equality?"

@TumeloMorgan noted:

"Soon they will strike and close the institution because of you and you see nothing wrong with that coz it only benefits you alone."

@Ori_Debig_Beats voiced:

"What Wits did was pure discrimination. Now Miss SA is caught up in their mess, which is obviously detrimental to her and the Miss SA brand."

Lady who makes bricks to send herself to school finally graduates

A Ugandan woman has been celebrated on social media as she graduated from Muteesa 1 Royal University after sponsoring herself with the money made from brick-making, Briefly News previously reported.

In a LinkedIn post by a social networking user, the woman, Sharon Mbabazi, bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

After reportedly losing her mother at the age of five and, Mbabazi, in pursuit of her dream, turned to making bricks as a way to eke out a living. The post, in part, read:

"She is a living proof that persistance (sic) and determination alone are omnipotent. Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!"

