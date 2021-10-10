Weekly Wrap: Cleaner Stuns With Transformation and Mashelembe Makes Waves

This week Briefly News took a look at the most popular stories in each category, this week a cleaner had Mzansi inspired with her stunning transformation. MaShelembe's baby shower was the place to be and had people feeling all sorts of things. Before things fell apart, Robert Muthee, currently selling masks in Thika Town, was living life in the fast lane, now he hawks masks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In addition, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals and the Department of Basic Education has now extended the deadline for the teaching assistant posts from 3 October to 10 October.

1. “What a Transformation”: Cleaner Stuns With Pictures of Herself Over the Weekend, Mzansi Makes Her Famous

Twitter user, who goes by the handle, @TshepyMo, transforms from a cleaner over the weekdays to a head-turning fashionista over weekends. She shared 'weekday-vs-weekend' pictures on Twitter and her followers are stunned.

The post is receiving major love online with close to 7 000 likes and over 340 retweets. The gorgeous cleaner has over 8 000 followers and many are in awe of her weekend glow-up.

2. 'Mnakwethu': MaShelembe Makes Waves Following Her Beautiful Babyshower

MaShelembe is making waves on social media following her stunning babyshower. The ceremony was organised by KwaZulu-Natal women after the heavily pregnant lady appeared on Mnakwethu a while back.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Women organised MaShelembe's babyshower after she appeared on Musa Mseleku's show 'Mnakwethu'. Image: Makhosi Shelembe/Facebook, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During Mnakwethu, Makhosi Shelembe's hubby, Langa, came with a side chick and told her he wanted to take a second wife. Many viewers of Mnakwethu, a show hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, felt her pain because the side was disrespectful towards her. They blamed Langa for not protecting his wife during the sad episode.

3. From Riches to Rags: Former Millionaire Photographer Now Hawking Masks

Before things fell apart, Robert Muthee, currently selling masks in Thika Town, was living life in the fast lane.

To start off, Muthee worked as a casual labourer at Bidco company before resigning in 1998 to do personal business.

While speaking to the Standard, the businessman said he ventured into photography and became a freelancer where people would hire him to take photos and videos for a fee.

4. Soft Life: Andile Mpisane Shows Off R10 Million Rolls Royce Luxury Ride

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals with his latest flex on Instagram. Andile is loving life with his new Rolls Royce - and this adds to the lovely cars that he already has in his garage.

The car is worth a staggering R10 million and he's looking great while he poses next to it. Shauwn Mkhize's son lives soft as many on the social media streets know but it looks like he's taken it to a totally new level.

5. Department of Basic Education Extends the Deadline for Teaching Assistant Posts Until 10 October

The Department of Basic Education has now extended the deadline for the teaching assistant posts from 3 October to 10 October.

Since applications opened on 27 September, the department says it has received 2.7 million applications. So far, 475,000 young people have submitted their applications and the Department says it only has 287 000 posts available.

Source: Briefly.co.za