Mnakwethu trended on Briefly News this week after KwaZulu-Natal women organised an epic baby shower for MaShelembe. The viewers of the show felt sorry for MaShelembe after her hubby's side chick disrespected her when they appeared in Musa Mseleku's TV show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi also hogged headlines this week following her epic performance in Malawi. The energetic performer flew the country's flag high when she visited the country recently.

Makhadzi, MaShelembe and Nomcebo Zikode trended on Briefly News this week. Image: @makhadzisa, @nomcebo_zikode, Makhosi Shelembe/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi and MaShelembe were not the only Mzansi young women who topped Briefly News headlines this week.

Check out five stories that trended on our news website in the past five days below:

1. 'Mnakwethu': MaShelembe makes waves following her beautiful baby shower

MaShelembe is making waves on social media following her stunning baby shower. The ceremony was organised by KwaZulu-Natal women after the heavily pregnant lady appeared on Mnakwethu a while back.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

During Mnakwethu, Makhosi Shelembe's hubby, Langa, came with a side chick and told her he wanted to take a second wife. Many viewers of Mnakwethu, a show hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, felt her pain because the side was disrespectful towards her. They blamed Langa for not protecting his wife during the sad episode.

2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shows Love to Makhadzi, Mzansi reacts: "She is our queen"

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken to social media to show love to Makhadzi. The Limpopo-born singer has been trending on social media this Monday, 4 October after a photographer shared pics of her inner thighs.

Trolls have been bullying her for the colour of her inner thighs. The pics were taken when the energetic performer was doing her thing on stage recently. Seeing all the hate that the Ghanama hitmaker has been getting after the snaps surfaced, the EFF member of Parliament took to Twitter to show love to the singer. Along with an emoji of a black heart, Ndlozi said:

"#Makhadzi is Queen, Always."

3. Nomcebo makes it clear where she stands with Master KG: “He was not my boss"

Nomcebo has set the record straight about where her relationship with Master KG stands. The vocalist has shed some light on the royalties saga, saying her problem was never with the producer but rather with the record label that is withholding her money.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the talented vocalist had not been paid a cent for her work on the global hit. ZAlebs reports that the two are currently on completely separate world tours. Neither Nomcebo nor Master KG has included each other in their individual promotion of the track, alluding to some serious tension.

4. Minnie Dlamini Jones and Katlego Danke have Mzansi gushing over their undeniable beauty

Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently met up with Mzansi actress Katlego Danke for an interview on #Homeground. Two beauties who have built empires!

Taking to social media, Minnie shared a snap of her and Katlego on set. Minnie could not have been more grateful to sit down with such an incredible woman, and thanked Katlego for her time. Minnie got into the saucy deets regarding the incredible characters Katlego’s played on Backstage and Gomora.

Katlego is a lit actress who has played some notable roles in her time. Minnie is a big fan.

5. Inside Makhadzi's tour in Malawi: Lit performances and superstar treatment

Makhadzi was recently on tour in Malawi. The energetic performer delivered yet another lit performance at the Sand Music Festival at the weekend.

The Ghanama hitmaker shared videos of herself and her dancers from the moment they landed at the country's airport. She was given a super star treatment from the moment she she stepped out of the plane. The country's media and her excited fans gave her a warm welcome.

They screamed when they saw their fave walking on their land for the first time. The stans took videos and selfies with the Limpopo-born musician. Khadzi also took to Instagram and shared videos of herself and her crew when they were doing their thing on stage.

Source: Briefly.co.za