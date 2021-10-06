Minnie Dlamini-Jones had the honour of interviewing the stunning Mzansi actress Katlego Danke on #Homeground

Taking to social media to thank Katlego for her time and insight, Minnie posted a sweet snap of them on set

Fans were blown away by both Minnie and Katlego’s utter beauty and flooded the comment section with made love for the queens

Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently met up with Mzansi actress Katlego Danke for an interview on #Homeground. Two beauties who have built empires!

Minnie Dlamini Jones and Katlego Danke had the best time on set, leaving Mzansi gasping over their beauty. Image: @katlegodankeofficial and @minniedlamini

Taking to social media, Minnie shared a snap of her and Katlego on set. Minnie could not have been more grateful to sit down with such an incredible woman, and thanked Katlego for her time.

Minnie got into the saucy deets regarding the incredible characters Katlego’s played on Backstage and Gomorra. Katlego is a lit actress who has played some notable roles in her time. Minnie is a big fan.

Minnie posted:

seeing the two together, fans could not help but gush over their undeniable beauty. Both Minnie and Katlego are total stunners whose hustle just makes them that much fiercer. Flame ad heart emojis were flying errrywhere. Peeps love them!

Check out some of the comments:

@karabo__xx said:

“My faves in one picture ”

@kagi.thabane said:

“Y’all look alike. Wow”

@noma.majija said:

“The best and most talented Katlego ndimthanda❤️❤️”

Minnie Dlamini shares snaps of herself on set of a chick flick she's filming

Minnie Dlamini is taking her acting career very seriously. The star took to social media to share snaps of herself on the set of a movie she's currently filming, reported Briefly News.

According to her latest social media posts, the stunner is working on a chick flick with other Mzansi actresses. For the past few days, Minnie has been sharing pics of herself on set.

Taking to Instagram stories, Minnie posted a snap of herself reading her script. According to ZAlebs, the stunner who is hitched to Quinton Jones captioned her post:

"It’s my first day on set and I’m so nervous."

