Moozlie has made her 29th birthday celebration last, sis recently had another celebration and it was stunning

Sharing snaps of the gorgeous birthday event, both Moozlie and DJ Zinhle slid their baes into their posts

Peeps could not get enough of the relationship situations, never mind Moozlie’s lit outdoor celebration

Nomuzi Mabena, professionally known as Moozlie, turned 29 on 22 September but that has not stopped her from continuing to celebrate.

Moozlie turned 29 on 22 September and extended her celebrations with multiple parties and events. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Sliding into October, Moozlie pulled what we believe to be her last birthday celebration for the year. It was an all-white sit-down lunch where the birthday babe stole the show in a stunning gold crochet dress.

Moozlie took to social media to post some snaps of the event and so did her bestie, DJ Zinhle. It was an intimate gathering with Moozlie’s closest peeps.

Showing off her bae, Moozlie posted:

DJ Zinhle posted:

Moozlie and Zinhle fans took to the comment section of the posts to comment on the umjolo situations, not the event. Seeing these babes in happy relationships is everything.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@nosiefakude said:

“Love is beautiful ❤️”

@odirile_moagi_ said:

“Love it for you.”

@blessingloverofchrist said:

“When a man gives a woman love, you can tell by the way a woman carry her self around that man❤️"

@angelique_fredericks said:

“Awwww guys."

@____prudance said:

“This swipe left wasn’t really for Nono it was for the last slide.”

@athiea_mbadu said:

“Thank you for sharing your life with us, I literally love you more and more every day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

