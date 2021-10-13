DJ Zinhle is one blessed momma with two beautiful princesses whom she could not be more grateful for

Sharing a snap of Kairo and her baby sister Asante, Zinhle expressed just how beautiful and emotional this journey has been

Zinhle’s people could not even deal with the level of cuteness that is this post and made it known in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle never knew her heart could be this full. Watching her firstborn become the world’s best big sister is truly the most precious thing Zinhle has ever witnessed.

DJ Zinhle is one proud momma bear who is loving watching her girls bond. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share a special moment with her people, Zinhle posted a snap of her main girl Kairo holding baby Asante. In this moment, we are sure the world stood still.

Ah, momma, you are doing such a great job!

Zinhle posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I’m not crying…”

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities all got smacked with a heavy case of the feels after seeing this post. There really is nothing more innocent than the love between young siblings.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@thickleeyonce said:

“Who’s chopping onions ❤️”

@tamaradey said:

“Mama! So cute! ❤️❤️❤️ sending love to you.”

@nonhlanhla4831 said:

“Ncoooo the lady who can't keep a secret with her sibling... God bless your family sisi Zinhle.”

@kellybrown_bw said:

“Your blessings mama❤️❤️”

DJ Zinhle's reality show The Unexpected catches major shade for boring storyline

DJ Zinhle's BET reality show The Unexpected caught the attention of many fans who were excited to get an inside look into the star's life. The show seems to trend after each episode but after the fourth episode viewers have expressed their concerns that the show is slightly boring, reported Briefly News.

When Zinhle announced her show, many followers were eager to be a part of her pregnancy, relationship with Murdah Bongz and her friendship with Pearl Thusi and Moozlie. But after a while, it became apparent that the only thing that will be spoken about on the show is pregnancy with baby Asante, reports ZAlebs.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to express that they felt the show was as dry as a bone. Although the tweeps did not mention any names, it did not take a team of scientists to figure out who everyone was talking about.

Source: Briefly.co.za