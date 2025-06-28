Rachel Kolisi recently had a night filled with fun after changing her look, which she shared on her Instagram as well

The former wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi debuted a new hairstyle when she went out for some fun with some Springboks WAGs

Online users were raving about Rachel Kolisi's refreshed appearance when she was having a blast out on the town

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram and shared photos of a recent night out she enjoyed. The media personality has been showing people her life after divorce, and most recently, she turned her attention to her Springbok WAG friends.

Rachel Kolisi showed off a new hairstyle while having fun with some Springbok WAG friends. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, Rachel Kolisi said that she has some reliable girlfriends to have fun with. People also shared thoughts on Rachel's upgraded look.

Rachel Kolisi paints town red with Springbok WAGs

In posts on Instagram, Rachel took some pics with her friends. She reposted photos featuring Nikie Erasmus, Springbok, Andre Hugo Venter's wife, and Saskia Snyman, wife of Springbok RG Snyman. Saskia was launching her brand, and Rachel showed up to support. Rachel sported a shorter haircut, debuting a voluminous bob. Fans got to see a closer look at her hair from photos that Rachel posted at the event

How has Rachel Kolisi handled divorce?

Rachel has been candid about struggling since her divorce from Siya Kolisi. Briefly News reported that Rachel shared some reflections about healing following the breakdown of her marriage. South Africans have shared their support for Rachel with many applauding her for her resilience.

Many people have also admired how Rachel stayed present as a mom while dealing with her divorce. The former wife of the Springboks captain regularly spoiled her children and spent time with them. Rachel is also often praised for continuing to be a present adoptive mother to Siya's two siblings, who she adopted while they were married. Siya's sister, Liphelo, wished her a happy Mother's Day on her first one after getting divorced.

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi divorced after eight years of marriage. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

SA rave about Rachel Kolisi's new hair

Many people felt that Rachel looked amazing in the photos with her friends. Fans said that Rachel had a glow-up after getting the haircut. Read people's comments below:

Rachel Kolisi had fun with some friends at an event. Image: Instagram: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

lesego_tlhabi said:

"Personally I’m celebrating the launch of glam Rach! 🔥"

jaderoweroberts commented:

"The glow uppppp is 🔥"

jessgalloway wrote:

"Gotta love a post-divorce glow up girl❤️🙌🔥 "

nikki_venn gushed:

"Loving the new look hair! Super stylish X."

chanelk05 commented:

"Absolute Babe 🔥🔥 perfect example of grace!"

yolande_cotzee applauded:

"You looked fabulous. Love the new hair! 🤗 "

bakedonline complimented Rachel:

" Love you with a red lip and the lighter hair! ❤️"

tamia87 added:

"You are literally glowing from all angels , you look fab."

erincrystalspetember commented:

"Wow you’re looking absolutely AMAZING."

simonenortmann gushed:

"Bob looks FRESH🔥"

princessntazi cheered:

"The former queen wag just resting in the knowledge that she is the queen of her own thriving healthy healing kingdom!"

