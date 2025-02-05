Rachel Kolisi appears to have shifted her focus on herself and her loved ones since announcing her divorce from Siya

The businesswoman is prioritising self-love and making healthy decisions for her family

She has also been enjoying plenty of alone time and quality time with her loved ones

Rachel Kolisi has set her sights on personal growth and prioritising her and her family's needs.

Rachel Kolisi 3 months after divorce

Months after announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi, Rachel has shifted her focus on being the best version of herself.

The businesswoman has shared glimpses of her healing journey, from tragedy to triumph, as she navigates her new normal.

According to TimesLIVE, Rachel spoke in an interview about her personal growth and making healthy decisions for her family:

"I'm growing into something and I don't know what it is. Every season in life grows you into who you're meant to be.

"I'm more intentional than ever about making sure I am making healthy decisions for myself and my family because I want to be the best version I possibly can be."

The apparent trauma from her divorce is not lost on her, and Rachel has used this time to fill her cup, whether it's with a workout session or a solo vacation.

And when she's feeling depleted, she often shares sweet moments with her children and her ex-husband's siblings, who they adopted as their own and helped raise.

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's separation

After calling it quits in October 2024, Mzansi struggled to accept Siya and Rachel Kolisi's separation

The Springboks captain was accused of cheating on his wife as netizens uncovered his past scandals

One lady finally addressed her alleged relationship with Siya after netizens claimed she was "the other woman"

The couple continued to ignore the noise and focus on their healing, though Rachel would often take jabs from time to time

Rachel Kolisi bonds with Siya's sister

In more Rachel Kolisi updates, Briefly News shared her comical "Get Ready With Me" video with Siya's sister, Liphelo.

Their hilarious clip had fans chuckling as Rachel attempted to keep up with Phelo's foolery.

