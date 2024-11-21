Rachel Kolisi's healing journey appears to be unmasking several details about her divorce

She shared several picture quotes speaking about abandonment and people putting her through hard times

While many fans continue to send comforting words to the Kolisis, some are convinced that Rachel was taking jabs at Siya

Rachel Kolisi's picture quotes raised questions among some netizens. Images: rachelkolisi, siyakolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared some unusual picture quotes seemingly taking jabs at someone, and some netizens think they know who.

Rachel Kolisi speaks through picture quotes

Rachel Kolisi has been slowly letting followers in on her healing journey since announcing her divorce from Siya.

The philanthropist has not been vocal about the separation, but she has used picture quotes to speak for her, and this time was no different.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two posted a photo dump consisting of pictures of herself and her children in Paris as well as several picture quotes, one speaking on abandonment:

"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore."

In another quote, shots were fired at the people who put Rachel through hard times:

"I will never forget who gave me a hard time when I was already having a hard time.

Mzansi weighs in on Rachel Kolisi's posts

Supporters sent comforting words to Rachel as she continues her healing:

ms_priemhlauli said:

"Kubi ku tough, ma Rache. Sending love, light and healing."

dominiqueruns affirmed Rachel:

"We can all see what an amazing mother and woman you are."

martha.swanepoel was shattered:

"Much love and healing to you. My heart aches for you."

nicole44062 posted:

"This is deep! Praying for you, and wishing you Love and light, Rachel."

Meanwhile, some are convinced that she was taking shots at Siya:

craemerheather said:

"Don’t think Siya abandoned you."

pie_chart_architecture wrote:

"That’s all a dyan is good for, babe! In fact, he will feed you to the sharks himself."

she_is_sive_nathi_ defended Siya:

"Mgowovile, allow siya shine, haibo. We support both of you, let go of the shade."

Rachel Kolisi catches Siya snoring

In more Rachel Kolisi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of the mother of two shading her ex-husband's snoring.

Fans were in stitches at her reaction to Siya's loud snoring and how she Googled to see if their marriage could survive it.

