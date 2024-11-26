A local content creator shared with social media users that her boyfriend proposed to her

The clip saw the young woman wiping away tears as she shared that the proposal took her off guard

Many internet users loved the adorable video and assured the woman that her tears were far from ugly

A woman was emotional when her partner proposed to her. Images: @sela.aksa

Source: Instagram

When two people know they want to spend forever together, they often show their love with a heartfelt and romantic proposal. One woman shared that her partner proposed to her in a beautifully unforgettable way, and though she was overwhelmed with joy, she tried her best not to "ugly cry."

A proposal to remember

Local fitness and beauty content creator Sela Aksa, who uses the handle @sela.aksa on TikTok, told fans and followers that her boyfriend turned her into a fiancée.

The short clip showed Sela and her man standing before a heart-shaped display, which read in the middle, "Will you marry me?"

The young woman was overcome with emotions and let out a few tears, although she shared that she told herself she wouldn't "ugly cry" on her engagement day.

She also wrote in her post's caption about the proposal:

"Took to off guard."

Watch the adorable video below:

Internet users love the proposal

Hundreds of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to express how the man's proposal touched their hearts, while others informed the bride-to-be that her tears were far from ugly.

@leratohlungwane said with a laugh:

"Ao, my sister. You cried so beautifully. I’d be rolling."

@lynn...............9210 wrote in the comment section:

"Is he praying? Lord, this is so beautiful. Your engagement was perfect. Congratulations. May God bless your upcoming nuptials."

@mokgadi_andronicca said to online users:

"Imagine not believing in love when the internet shows us every day that it exists. Congratulations to you both. Ai man, love is such a beautiful thing."

@goddessles reassured the woman with humour:

"You cried better than me. I had a watery nose in the mix."

@jasmynebillett laughed and shared with the public:

"I didn't cry at my engagement because I was just shocked and thought he was joking."

@itts.malaikaa jokingly wrote:

"Single people will never forget 2024. Anyways, congratulations."

Man proposes to girlfriend on graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who proposed marriage to his girlfriend on her graduation day.

The online community gathered in the post's comment section to praise the young man for his adorable act and affirm his love for his future wife.

Source: Briefly News