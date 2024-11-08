A bold gent wanted to show off the woman he loved to the world by asking her an important question in front of a crowd

The man was captured in a video that went viral, confidently looking into his hun's eyes as he poured his heart out at a grocery store

Social media users congratulated the couple after seeing the video, and many asked for the store to help fund the couple's wedding

A confident young gent took the bold step of spending the rest of his life with one woman while many people watched.

The couple's cute video was shared on TikTok under @lebo_66 and attracted 3M views and many comments from social media users who loved the gesture.

The man goes down on one knee

TikTok user @lebo_66 shared two video posts on her account, one of the guy kneeling on his knee at Shoprite and another of one standing to put a ring on his woman's hand and then seal it with a kiss.

Mzansi shows love to the couple

After sharing the video on the platform, it gained over 8K comments, mostly from people who loved the content. Many social media users congratulated the engaged couple and offered help for their wedding.

User @YadahPo offered:

"Can I donate something for your big day🥺🥺 now this is love 💕."

User @shaistaabass2 said:

"At least he proposed ❤some are waiting years, and nothing is coming 😭."

User @Lungwamie commented:

"Indoda epropose egrocery store ✅ this is proof yokuthi ngeke ulambe dadewethu (you will never starve my sister)❤️🙌."

User @Respectfforsure responded to those who congratulated her, saying:

"I would like to say thanks to all the positives 🦋I receive all your blessings 🙌 I also appreciate your motivations. May our good lord bless you all😇."

User @bonebubutjiesking added:

"This is beautiful, he didn't wanna do it in secret. He wanted to show umphakathi wangakubo ukuthi ukhetha usisi in all the women he could choose from ❤️."

User @Nonkonzo💜🤍 said:

"Congratulations babes, Shoprite must do something here🥳🥳❤️."

