Another couple have staged a public engagement, this time at a supermarket, making for exciting scenes

The @MDNnewss X page posted a clip showing a man going down on one knee to his stunned lover

The scenes of the boyfriends sealing the deal in front of enthusiastic employees have gone viral

A boyfriend couple were celebrated after taking the next step in their relationship at a supermarket. images: Luis Alvarez, franckreporter

Source: Getty Images

Another outlandish proposal took Mzansi by storm following one man's brave declaration of love to his boyfriend.

The colourful public display happened inside a supermarket store, guaranteeing that both would officially be off the market.

Loved-up man proposes to boyfriend

Entertainment and news blog @MDNnewss posted a clip of the occasion to X.

The 40-second clip shows the men near the meat section of the store. One appears overcome with emotion as his lover goes on one knee before him.

After a few moments of taking in the shock of the whole thing, he moves forward and reaches for his partner's outstretched hand.

After he accepts the proposal, a ring is slipped onto his finger, much to the excitement of the supermarket workers, who, having been singing throughout, ululate excitedly.

The two cap off the fab proposal with a long embrace, with the promised one continuing to shed tears of joy.

Mzansi take in loved-up tango

The scenes had garnered almost 50,000 views after five hours. Briefly News looks at the warm reception to the loved-up clip.

@TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"No divorce. Eyamadoda aypheli njalo (divorce between men is not prevalent."

@Indiphile856798 said:

"The type of content I want to see on my feed. Congratulations to the husbands-to-be. May God bless your marriage."

@hunteroriginal added:

"@CheckersSA, it's your time to shine. October is Pride Month. So, do the right thing with these two."

Man pulls public marriage proposal

In other loved-up scenes news, Briefly News reported that a courageous man publicly proposed to his girlfriend at a restaurant.

The video gained traction on social media, giving others hope about love, after clocking almost 200,000 views on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News