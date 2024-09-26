“Love Is Beautiful”: Loved Up Man Proposes to Boyfriend in Supermarket, Mzansi Ululates
- Another couple have staged a public engagement, this time at a supermarket, making for exciting scenes
- The @MDNnewss X page posted a clip showing a man going down on one knee to his stunned lover
- The scenes of the boyfriends sealing the deal in front of enthusiastic employees have gone viral
Another outlandish proposal took Mzansi by storm following one man's brave declaration of love to his boyfriend.
The colourful public display happened inside a supermarket store, guaranteeing that both would officially be off the market.
Loved-up man proposes to boyfriend
Entertainment and news blog @MDNnewss posted a clip of the occasion to X.
The 40-second clip shows the men near the meat section of the store. One appears overcome with emotion as his lover goes on one knee before him.
After a few moments of taking in the shock of the whole thing, he moves forward and reaches for his partner's outstretched hand.
After he accepts the proposal, a ring is slipped onto his finger, much to the excitement of the supermarket workers, who, having been singing throughout, ululate excitedly.
The two cap off the fab proposal with a long embrace, with the promised one continuing to shed tears of joy.
Mzansi take in loved-up tango
The scenes had garnered almost 50,000 views after five hours. Briefly News looks at the warm reception to the loved-up clip.
@TheRealSmomoh wrote:
"No divorce. Eyamadoda aypheli njalo (divorce between men is not prevalent."
@Indiphile856798 said:
"The type of content I want to see on my feed. Congratulations to the husbands-to-be. May God bless your marriage."
@hunteroriginal added:
"@CheckersSA, it's your time to shine. October is Pride Month. So, do the right thing with these two."
