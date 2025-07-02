Nota Baloyi recently weighed in on the South African economy, and said we are falling behind

Comparing the Rand to the Dollar, the controversial podcaster said if the country's economy was improving, then the Rand should have been stronger

His comments were criticised by online users who claimed Nota did not have the proper knowledge to bash the economy

Nota Baloyi commented on the country's economy by comparing the Rand and the Dollar. Images: Instagram/ lavidanota

Nota Baloyi says there should be clear signs that the economy is growing; instead, all he sees is South Africa falling behind.

Nota Baloyi talks economics

Nota Baloyi is back with another controversial take, but this time, it's not directed at anyone specific.

The outspoken podcaster spoke about his analysis of the South African economy, and in not-so-many words, said the country was in trouble.

Nota Baloyi says the SA economy isn't doing as well as people claim. Image: lavidanota

In a recent post on his Twitter (X) page, Nota compared how much the Rand was compared to the Dollar, saying it should be performing better if the economy truly was prospering:

"Dollar is R17,50. If our economy were growing, it would be around R13,50. Even when things get easier, we fall behind!"

Here's what Mzansi said about Nota Baloyi's comments

South Africans trolled and criticised Nota's knowledge, or lack thereof, of the economy:

DavidHarsant schooled Nota Baloyi:

The measurement of whether an economy is thriving is not based on the exchange rate. The exchange rate is simply the demand for your currency for trade in relation to the dollar. Interest rates, along with other policies, determine how many investors are buying from your country and therefore have a need for your currency. The only reason SA had a strong currency against the dollar in the 1960s to 1980s was because of the Gold trade. The real marker to look at is GDP and the unemployment rate. If the GDP has positive growth, then naturally, unemployment will drop."

bishopps777 threw shade at Nota Baloyi:

"Yoh hai, biggest brain."

Savage_Ghost2 said:

"Bruh, leave some topics to us economists."

Cosmo_10__ trolled:

"Economics is not for everyone."

WESTANDFORFACT criticised Nota Baloyi:

"So, you think if it goes back to R13.50, the rent will reduce and bread will reduce? That's all nonsense, nothing goes down."

GreatSabelo3 added:

"Our economic growth is not necessarily pegged to the American dollar, bruv. Your point is true, but for an irrelevant reason."

nevergetsuprise asked:

"Nota, do you have a university qualification?"

South Africans trolled Nota Baloyi over his take on the economy. Image: lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others offered alternative solutions, while some addressed why the economy wasn't what it used to be:

mvuyc said:

"It's because banks are busy manipulating the Rand, and nothing happens to them. When Ramaphosa borrows money from the IMF, they funnel it through these banks."

SimthembileMab3 asked:

"Why don't we back our currency with Gold?"

TheProzin_ recalled:

"It was 'Manipulated', remember?"

