Legendary South African actress Nandi Nyembe has reportedly not received the money raised at a fundraising event

Nyembe, who is known for her roles in Adulting, Yizo Yizo, and Zone 14, previously asked for donations in a video

South Africans previously took to social media to comfort the veteran actress and donated money to her bank account

Veteran star hasn't received the money raised through fundraising.

Former Zone 14 actress Nandi Nyembe, who opened up about her financial struggles two months ago, reveals that she has not received the money raised through donations.

The veteran actress, who previously thanked Mzansi for their support, adds that she's still awaiting the funds raised 8 weeks later.

Sunday World reveals that Nyembe still has not received the funds that the organisers of the event had raised for her.

“It is disheartening that the money raised to help me has not reached me yet. It is winter, and I am in need of a heater and the basics to get me going. I had no idea that the Gauteng Film Commission is the one who needs to give the go-ahead with regards to me getting the money,” said Nyembe.

The event took place on 28 April at Disoufeng in Soweto to provide financial support for the legendary actress.

The former Yizo Yizo star adds that Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has not visited her home as promised.

McKenzie, who gave Nyembe R20 000 in April, pledged to check on the actress in Soweto.

South Africans react to the actress's video

@SIYA_VS responded:

"This is why actors should be paid royalties. The stuff she worked on years ago is now streaming on multiple platforms and distributed to other countries, but she's making zero from those deals."

@PrincessSkhu said:

"Guys, I need actors to fight more, and we need to help them get their industry regulated hle. This isn't fair."

@MchunuThemba1 replied:

"Tjo, that's sad to see one of the best actresses that this country has produced to be in this state. May God be with her in these difficult times."

@UmjitaOphansi said:

"Haw, what happened now very fast, so after playing nice role kubo (by) Tsikitsiki."

@sdu_mpembe wrote:

"It's hard in this industry; these people are going through a lot, so painful."

@Nkulerrrh said:

"The industry must acquire funds for itself seriously; this is getting out of hand."

@Sthembiso_RSA replied:

"The way I used to love her midday stories for children on TV, sad to read this about her."

Nandi Nyembe grateful for SA’s love and support as she prepares to be honoured: “I’m out of words”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Nandi Nyembe has expressed gratitude for the support she received from South Africans after opening up about her financial struggles.

The beloved star will be honoured at a special event in Soweto on 28 April 2025, where the public is invited to celebrate her remarkable legacy.

Fans have expressed overwhelming support for the initiative, with some suggesting it should become an annual event to recognise industry veterans like Mam' Nandi Nyembe.

