Iconic actress Nandi Nyembe appreciates South Africans for supporting her financially during this difficult period

Nandi Nyembe is faced with income problems as well as her health and is wheelchair bound

The former Yizo Yizo star is also due for an operation on her left leg, and she said her right leg is yet to heal

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nandi Nyembe has received money and food from Mzansi. Image: Nandinyembe/Instagram, Actors Spaces

Source: Instagram

It is true what they say: A mouth that asks for help is a mouth fed. Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe received an outpouring of love and kind words online after a video of her in a wheelchair went viral.

Nandi Nyembe appreciates Mzansi for donations

South African veteran actress Nandi Nyembe has nothing but gratitude for all the people who chipped in with the little (or big) that they had. The award-winning actress had fallen on hard times, and she was vocal about this.

"Everything is going well," she said, adding that she is coping.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nandi said she received money and food from concerned citizens, and she is filled with immense gratitude.

"The money and food that they gave me are helping me because everyone who helped me - I don't know what to say. Obviously, I did get help, and I am grateful," she said.

The former Yizo Yizo actress was also going through a difficult time. She recently spoke about her health issues, saying her right leg has yet to heal.

"The operation is still going to take a long time. The right leg has not yet healed properly."

Nandi is due for another operation on her left leg.

Nandi Nyembe has spoken about falling on hard times. Image: Nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Nandi Nyembe on actors surviving the industry

The actress was in a podcast where she spoke about the grim reality most actors are faced with. The star said people are quick to advise creatives on saving money when they speak out.

"In our industry, you can advise people to save money, but you cannot save it because once you get a gig now and you get that money, that money should last you until another project. What if you get that project after two years? However, that money will be gone because it is what you survived with.

"Even if they work 10 productions, it will still be the same. You can have three productions, but in the end, they will come to an end. So, it is still the end," Nandi mentioned.

In another video, Nandi addressed the people who advised her to get medical aid cover. However, she questioned, "How will I pay for it?"

Nandi did say she had saved about R88 000. However, that money was quickly used up because her son needed medical attention.

Some people who donated include Phila Madlongozi and Gayton McKenzie.

Gayton McKenzie reaches out to Nandi Nyembe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie promised to help actress Nandi Nyembe after she had fallen on hard times.

In a video, Gayton promised to help her, and he even said the money would not come from the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News