Actor and singer Phila Madlingozi pledged to donate all his pay from his next acting role to Nandi Nyembe after she revealed she was struggling financially

He posted on his Instagram account asking for an acting job so that he can fulfill his pledge to Nandi Nyembe

His pledge sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some applauding his move while some accused him of exploiting Nyembe's struggle

In a heartwarming move, Phila Madlingozi has offered to assist struggling veteran actress Nandi Nyembe.

The iconic actress tugged at heartstrings when she made a public plea saying she’d fallen on hard times and was broke.

Nandi Nyembe asks for assistance

In a touching video, the wheelchair-bound actress disclosed that she was in a bad state financially.

The actress’ plight was made public by a social media user @Loen_N who alleged that Nandi Nyembe is battling a health problem and cannot afford medical aid.

Speaking to Masingita, Nyembe said she was left with nothing when she assisted her son with an undisclosed issue.

“This industry, I am now starting to feel it. I don't have money anymore. I spent everything I had helping my son, and now I'm left with nothing. I don't even have medical aid to take care of myself," she said.

Phila Madlingozi offers to assist Nandi Nyembe

Her cries didn’t fall on deaf ears as several people, including Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, stepped in to assist the Zone 14 actress. Now, actor and musician Phila Madlingozi has offered to assist Nandi Nyembe.

The former Gqeberha: The Empire actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday, 3 April and offered all his earnings from his next acting gig to Nyembe. Phila offered to take any acting job to make this a reality

“I am offering to take an acting job. All the money that I’m paid can be sent directly to Mam Nyembe’s medical bills. Please share,” he posted.

As he requested, entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews reshared his offer on X.

Netizens react to Phila Madlingozi's offer

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed opinions. While some applauded Phila Madlingozi for offering to assist Nandi Nyembe, others accused him of using her plight to land a gig.

Here’s what people had to say:

@NtshepyK applauded:

“❣️🫂 blessed is the hand that gives.”

@zulukingdom77 mocked:

“Using ugogo to get umsebenzi.”

@zizilishnonifyd complimented:

“Hay shame he's so sweet😊”

@KaizerMzobe3 highlighted:

“First it was DJ Zinhle, now it’s Phila Madlingozi. Both want to be seen as Good Samaritans. SA celebrates must stop showing off. Go and help, if you want to, without advertising yourself. Stop showing off.”

@Gen_Lenin argued:

“Yah neh. He’s broke too, and is now smuggling his struggle via this nonsensical idea.”

@Nswembu184189 asked:

“'Taking an acting role?’ What is the reason that he is not getting a role now? Why use Ms Nyembe's plight and dire circumstances as leverage to improve his acting career? He is unethical. Why not start a crowd fund?”

Carlo Radebe asks for donations

Nandi Nyembe isn't the only yesteryear small-screen veteran who hit hard times in recent years. Briefly News reported that Carlo Radebe was facing financial hardship and homelessness after struggling to secure acting roles and relying on a government grant.

Known for his roles in various TV shows and films, including Generations and How To Steal Two Million, Radebe was evicted from his home after failing to pay the rent.

