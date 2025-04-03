Zanele Mhlongo is shattering stereotypes after becoming the first woman in the SA Navy to get a marine engineering qualification

Chief Petty Officer Mhlongo credited her success to her mentors, as well as the support of her family

Zanele has her sights set on even bigger things as she hopes to qualify as a Warship Marine Engineer Officer

In a historical achievement, Chief Petty Officer Nomathemba Zanele Mhlongo is now the first-ever female Non-Commissioned Officer in the South African Navy to obtain the Marine Engineering Officer Charge Certificate.

Zanele Mhlongo applied to the SAN in 2008 and set out for a career in marine engineering. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

At 35, she is breaking glass ceilings and cracking them open for generations of women to come. But the ride was not easy. Mhlongo had to demonstrate herself in a sector in which women are mostly underappreciated. In an interview with Briefly News, she reflected:

“This journey was tough. It demanded commitment and dedication. There were sleepless nights and people telling me I would fail. But by God’s grace, I have succeeded.”

All trailblazers need a strong support system, she added. Mhlongo thanked her mentors and family for their part in her success. In an interview with Briefly News freelance journalist Mkhululi Chimoio, she emphatically indicated:

“This achievement wasn’t mine alone. I had mentors who took time out of their schedules, family members who supported me, and the grace of God. That made all the difference.”

Zanele shares words of wisdom

Mhlongo’s advice for women who want to enter men’s spaces is straightforward.

“Find your own kind of greatness and never underestimate yourself. Tune out the noise and run your own race.”

The trailblazer said the sky is not the limit, “battle the internal battles that inform you you’re not good enough.”

With her sights set on the horizon as a future Warship Marine Engineer Officer, Mhlongo isn’t just shattering history – she’s building the future. Her story is a beacon of hope, inspiring women to set their own courses in what were once considered unexplored seas.

Zanele Mhlongo’s early journey

Reaching this incredible milestone was no easy feat for CPO Mhlongo.

After finishing her Military Training for Rating Part 1 and the Engine Room Attendant course, CPO Mhlongo was posted to SAS Spioenkop, where she was welcomed by Warrant Officer Class 1 Rodney Marks. She then went on to complete her Auxiliary Watchkeeping in 2010. By 2012, she was at SAS Wingfield to begin her apprenticeship, which she successfully completed in 2013.

In 2014, she was deployed to the Refit Standby Team (RST), and she had to adapt to life on a Shorebase. Determined to be back at SAS Spioenkop in 2017, she needed to obtain her Engine Room Watchkeeping Certificate (EWK). With the guidance of Warrant Officer Class 2 Mpho Phule, she defied all odds and completed her EWK in 2019.

Her path then led her to Naval Base Durban Engineering Services, where she was motivated by Lieutenant Commander Zikhona Mhlambi. Mhlambi inspired her to register for the Marine Engineering Officer Charge Certificate (MEOCC).

She completed it on 31 October 2023

Born and bred in Emfundweni, Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, Mhlongo’s is a story of determination. Having matriculated in 2006, she became a saleswoman and cashier. But fate had some other things in mind. Pushed by her sister, she applied to the SAN in 2008 and set out for a career in marine engineering.

