A happy woman shared her excitement on social media after her life looked up in just two weeks

The young lady graduated, received her apartment key and bagged her first employment opportunity in just two weeks

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A lady graduated, got an apartment, and got a new job in two weeks. Images: @ikhonasunflower

A woman excitedly took to her TikTok account and shared that she graduated and got an apartment and employment in just two weeks.

In the video uploaded by @ikhonasunflower2nd, she can be seen in her new apartment beaming with pride. The young lady detailed how she got her life looking up two weeks after graduating.

The woman said that she graduated on April 26th and, got her apartment keys on April 30th, and will start at her new job on May 2nd. The woman is indeed one of the lucky ones. Opportunities like this are very rare.

Lady gets job and apartment soon after graduating

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated the woman

The video racked up over 15k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Katlego Mamie wrote:

"Congratulations stranger ♥️♥️."

@dimpled_tinky commented:

"God speed! , congratulations stranger."

@Bougie Ovaries ᥫ᭡ wished:

"Congratulations stranger!God is good. God is faithful! May He bless your career & keep you safe in the work environment ."

@Trina_Ntuli beamed with pride:

"❤️I love this for you."

@Lulwando Ndlala celebrated:

"Ouhh ikhona, so proud and happy for you so glad I got an experience of Cput with uuu✨❤️."

@Dephbey1DaphneyNkuna congratulated:

"Yooo , God working wonders, congratulations ."

@Amanda Mamikie pleaded:

"Teach me your ways . Congratulations random internet person."

@preciouss nzimande felt envious:

"God has his favourites yazi."

@YT: Lindelwa Maseko loved:

"God is sooo good,congrats lala!!!❤️"

