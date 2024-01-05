A TikTok user shared a peek into her daily routine as an accountant with her followers

Her day at the office involves several tasks, including responding to emails and attending meetings

The online community responded to her video, praising her for securing a job so soon after graduation

A young lady showed off her regular day at work in a TikTok video. Images/ @phumzsnaps

A woman ended 2023 on a high note.

@phumzsnaps bagged a Bcom Accounting degree from Wits and further bagged herself a job, becoming an accounting girlie.

Take a glimpse at an accountant's typical day

In a TikTok video, she showed her journey from graduation to being a corporate woman.

Her career includes attending to emails and attending team meetings.

TikTok users congratulated the lady on her achievement

The video got over 35k views. TikTokkers congratulated her on her accomplishment as an accountant.

@Millicent_Thando_ Masuku♥️ commented:

"not me being focused on your beauty, your so beautiful keh ma❤❤."

@S A M U K E L O said:

"Sbwl sana❤️."

@tatendamautsa8 commented:

"I feel motivated now..imma finish my degree and get that job, I got this, thank God I saw this all my!!!"

@avuyamati shared:

"I love seeing black women in finance ."

@Funniest B from de blockwrote:

"At least you bagged a job."

@TheOne commented:

"Finance my heart ."

@Mpho Reginald said:

"How I wish I could also get employed."

