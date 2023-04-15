A hard-working woman from Johannesburg is incredibly proud of a huge milestone on her road to becoming SAICA-certified

The young lady holds a postgraduate qualification in accounting, with distinction, from the University of Johannesburg, despite initially wanting to pursue the field of science as a chemical engineer

Briefly News had the privilege of chatting to Larique Xanthea Ryan after she passed her ITC exam, and asked about her dreams for the future

A smart qualified accountant residing in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, is reaping the rewards of her hard work and recently passed her ITC board exams.

Larique Xanthea Ryan is excited about being on a journey to become SAICA-certified. Image: Larique Xanthea Ryan/Supplied.

Now, Larique Xanthea Ryan is one step closer to becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Talking to Briefly News, the beautiful young lady opens up about what passing the exam means to her:

“I am relieved that I was able to complete my ITC with my first attempt. It feels like a step in the right direction for all my dreams and aspirations.

“The ITC is the first board exam you write immediately after completing your honours in accountancy. I’m one step closer to becoming a chartered accountant."

The accounting graduate initially wanted to pursue a science-related degree

The young woman, who obtained her qualifications from the University of Johannesburg, with distinction, explains that in high school, she wanted to become a chemical engineer:

“In Grade 11, I realised that science was not for me. Anything business or finance-related was my second option.”

The beaut was also attracted to the field because of the many career options she would have:

“I attended a career expo and went to a chartered accounting presentation. The presenter asked the crowd what people who study medicine became and everyone said that they became doctors.

“He made several other examples and he then asked what people who studied chartered accounting become, and a long list of jobs came up, which sparked my interest in the profession.”

Being SAICA-certified opens up a world of opportunities

Larique notes that becoming certified would enable her to reach many goals she has set for herself:

“It would enable me to use my expertise to help build a better South Africa and hopefully help whichever company I work for become more successful.

“Above all, I’d also be able to give my family a life better than they already have.”

The high-achiever shares her dreams for the future:

“I want to hopefully become a CFO of a successful company and to open up a house-flipping business.

“I believe that the skills I have learnt during my university career and the skills I am learning in my articles will allow me to run a successful business.”

Larique also posted about her ITC success on LinkedIn and inspired many people with the win.

