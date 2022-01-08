Who is Erin Manning Kellerman? Bio and facts of Max Kellerman's wife

Some people prefer the quiet life away from the hustle and bustle of the media and paparazzi. However, when these individuals get married to a celebrity, they are occasionally brought under the spotlight because of their spouse. An example is Erin Manning Kellerman, a famous sportscaster known as Max Kellerman's wife.

Max Kellerman's wife, Erin Manning Kellerman does not care about popularity and fame. She prefers doing things behind the camera and cares less whether anyone notices or not. However, being an attorney and a famous man's wife has still not changed how private she prefers her life. Therefore, continue reading to know more about this personality.

Erin Manning Kellerman profiles

Full name: Eric Manning Kellerman

Eric Manning Kellerman Profession : Attorney

: Attorney Famous for: Getting married to celebrity sports journalist Max Kellerman

Getting married to celebrity sports journalist Max Kellerman Birthplace/hometown : Carnegie Hill, Manhattan, United States of America

: Carnegie Hill, Manhattan, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence : East Hampton, New York City, United States of America

: East Hampton, New York City, United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 5 feet and 6 inches

: 5 feet and 6 inches Weight : 68 kilogram

: 68 kilogram Body build: Slender

Slender Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Max

: Max Children : Esther, Sam, and Mira

: Esther, Sam, and Mira Education : Hunter College High School and Fordham University School

: Hunter College High School and Fordham University School Degrees: Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Background information

The blonde attorney was born in Carnegie, Manhattan, United States of America. However, Erin Manning Kellerman's birthday details are unknown because she has neither confirmed nor refuted claims that she was born sometime around 1974 and 1978.

Nevertheless, several sources online have pegged Erin Manning Kellerman's age between 40 and 43 years, and although these numbers are unconfirmed, it may not be far from the truth as her husband is 47 years old.

The sportscaster's wife is secretive about her personal life, and it is almost impossible to see Erin Manning Kellerman's pictures with her parents or siblings online. Regardless, rumours have it that she has a sister.

But then, is Erin Manning Kellerman related to Peyton Manning? No, they are not. Peyton is a retired American Football Quarterback who has only two male siblings. Therefore, there is never a time when it is confirmed that he is related to Erin.

She attended Hunter College High School located in Carnegie, Manhattan, before obtaining a bachelor's degree in law from the Fordham University School of Law.

Erin Manning Kellerman's career

After Erin graduated from Law school, she began working with a law firm in New York City, known as the Federal Defenders of New York, Inc.

Unfortunately, there is little to scrutinise about her career because she hardly posts anything about it online.

Personal life

Erin Manning Kellerman's husband is Max Kellerman. The couple had been dating since their days at Hunter College High School and made it official after a while.

Erin Manning Kellerman married the love of her life in 1994, making it almost three decades since they married. The union has produced three girls. The first of Erin Manning Kellerman's children is Esther, born on the 6th of November, 2008.

The second girl, Sam, was delivered in 2012; this was Max's brother's name gruesomely murdered some years before the child's arrival. Then, her third child, Mira, was born in 2015.

Erin Kellerman and Max Kellerman's relationship might be over 25 years, but this does not translate into a marriage void of its hiccups. The husband, a famous boxing commentator and show host admitted to this fact when he confessed to hitting his wife at least once. He made this confession on-air while hosting a show.

Max said that the incident happened way before the lovebirds married in 1994. He noted that they were still young then, likening it to youthful exuberance. The fight started at a party that the future husband and wife attended, and Max retaliated in a like manner after Erin slapped him.

Max got into trouble with his employers after this admission to physically abusing his wife, even though she was his girlfriend at the time. He was suspended for a few weeks as a reprimand for an incident that happened a long time ago.

Body measurement and appearance

Max Kellerman's wife is said to be in her 40s, but she still maintains a slender and fit physique coupled with the fact that she is a mother of three. Erin Manning Kellerman's height is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches.

Erin Manning Kellerman's Instagram

The 5'6 tall blonde is not keen on posting on social media platforms. She is a very private person. Although her husband has an Instagram account, he respects her enough not to post any of her pictures there.

Her profile on other social media platforms shows that she is on Twitter, although her followers are only 154 at the time of writing this. She joined the platform in 2017, and her bio shows that she thinks of herself as more of an attorney and a mother. However, she is not very active on Twitter and has only posted once since 2021.

Net worth

It is not easy to put a specific tag on Erin Manning Kellerman's net worth because she does not show her affluence on social media or anywhere else. However, her husband, Max, is about $6 million rich. The family lives in their own homes in East Hampton, New York City, USA.

Erin Manning Kellerman keeps a low profile, and her Twitter account is the only place that gives off a part of her life. Nevertheless, being Max Kellerman's wife means that she must tolerate social gatherings and the clicks of paparazzi's when she steps out with her husband.

