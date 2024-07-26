A young man took to social media to speak on his business journey that inspired many people online

The gent revealed that he had opened his coffee shop five months ago, but he had to close it down to follow his dreams

The businessman's story touched South Africans as they flocked to the comments section to shower him with compliments

One man in Mzansi shared his journey in business, which inspired many people on the internet.

A young man shared his business journey in a TikTok video. Image: @siscondhlovu

Man wins despite closing down coffee shop, SA is inspired

TikTok user @siscondhlovu shared a video on social media detailing his journey in the world of entrepreneurship. The young gent revealed that he had to close down his coffee shop, which he had never thought he would shut down.

He then goes on to showcase the cakes he made while occupying the store. @siscondhlovu said he had been making great cakes, but that was not enough, as his passion lay in him teaching individuals to bake.

While speaking to Briefly News, @siscondhlovu said that he could not afford to attend culinary school after high school.

"I found myself at a crossroads. However, during the pandemic, I developed deeper into my passion for baking by immersing myself in baking shows, YouTube tutorials, and TikTok. Spending countless hours refining my skills and experimenting with recipes, I began selling my creations to my community," he said.

He then went on to open up his coffee shop.

"I recognised the potential to establish my own skills training company. Through meticulous research and determination, I successfully registered the company with Food Bev CTA."

@siscondhlovu was accredited to offer big skills program qualifications in levels 2 and 3. The young man went on to train 100 entrepreneurs and is, therefore, expanding.

"Today, our company offers four occupational qualifications along with a specialized baking course tailored for the community and youth," he said while speaking to the publication.

The businessman said he now bakes for private clients and baked for reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni to Nonhle Thema. He has visited schools and been interviewed by many media outlets in the country.

SA shows the man love and support

The young gent's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send him congratulatory messages while some expressed their thoughts.

Heinrich Johnson suggested:

"I think u need to reopen your coffee shop and integrate it with ur training academy."

Chanelle Robertson wished him well, saying:

"Praying that your business will expand can’t wait for your Cape Town branch."

Morasi expressed:

"God's plan is always bigger than what we see for ourselves. May He keep blessing you and your work. It only gets bigger and better from here."

Zuney_RN Tech wrote:

"Well done! What is the process of registering a course for it to be accredited?"

Enhlezwane commented:

"Stay blessed and keep growing."

