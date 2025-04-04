A digital content creator posted a video warning people about a pair of stylish gold heels she bought from online retailer Shein

The shoes feature a thin pencil-like heel with a round ball at the end for balance, but according to the woman, they're only good for taking photos and not for walking around

She explained that despite their eye-catching look, the pain they cause makes them impractical for everyday use or events where you need to stand or walk for any length of time

A woman shared a clip showing which shoes to never buy from Shein. Images: @rea_cossa

Source: Instagram

Local digital creator @rea_cossa, who regularly posts beauty tips and product reviews, shared a video two weeks ago of herself holding up a pair of gold heels with thin pencil-like heels and a round ball at the bottom.

In her clip, she warns viewers that no matter how tempting these shoes might look, they should avoid buying them from the Chinese online retailer, Shein, as they're very, very painful to walk in and only good for taking pictures.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Pretty but painful

The shoes in question feature an elegant design with a slim heel and shiny gold finish that would catch anyone's eye. However, the content creator made it clear that their beauty comes at a steep price in terms of comfort.

According to her review, the main issue is that the shoes are nearly impossible to walk in comfortably. While they might look perfect in photos or when sitting down, they cause too much pain to be practical for any event where standing or walking is needed.

High heels like the ones featured in the video can cause several foot problems. The thin, pencil-like heels force the foot into an unnatural position, putting extreme pressure on the ball of the foot where the long bones meet the toe bones.

This type of heel also offers very little stability, making it easy to wobble and potentially twist an ankle. The round ball at the end of the heel might add some balance, but according to the creator's experience, it's not enough to make these shoes wearable for more than a few minutes.

One local woman shared a clip warning women against buying certain shoes from Shein. Images: @rea_cossa

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions from shoppers

The video sparked several comments from other Shein shoppers:

@mmashadiseoketsa pointed out:

"Price always determines quality."

@coachmba24 laughed:

"Some shoes are for taking pictures and sitting down😂"

@nomcebomsomi warned:

"Never buy any shoes from Shein."

@ikgopoleng_mash asked:

"Are they painful like the Steve Madden Zelle 😭😭"

@mmashadiseoketsa added in another comment:

"Mara, honestly, they look very cheap. That gold is shocking."

More Shein shopping experiences

A clever shopper amazed TikTok users by revealing how she gets her Shein orders delivered in just five days.

Briefly News also reported on a local content creator who spent about R1,000 on six dresses from Shein and showed her followers how they looked on her in real life.

A male teacher went viral after sharing his Shein haul of professional outfits for teaching practicals, proving the online retailer isn't just for women's fashion.

